School minibus crash injures several students in Prachinburi province

A school van crash leaves students injured and concerned parents rush to the hospital, as the first term of school starts.

At 5pm on May 18, a terrible road accident occurred involving a school van carrying several students from Prachin Kallayanee and Prachinratsadorn Amroong schools in Prachin Buri province. The van collided with an electrical pole on the side of Prachin Buri-Prachantakham road in Non Hom subdistrict, leaving many students with head injuries and two schools in shock.

Officer Jumpon Trisadeesook and his team from Prachin Buri police station, as well as volunteers from the Sawang Bampen Tham Satarn Rescue Team, quickly came to the site of the incident. They found a Toyota van severely damaged by the collision. Multiple students suffered injuries, including head trauma and fractured mouths, and were in a state of shock.

The rescue team immediately provided assistance and transported the injured students to various hospitals, including six students to Chakrapong Military Barracks Hospital and seven students to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, totalling 13 injured students. The 34-year-old van driver, Theeraphong, told authorities that after picking up students from two schools, he was on his way to drop off students at Kabin Buri district when the accident occurred. As he approached a bend in the road, a car suddenly swerved in front of him, forcing him to swerve in response, resulting in the van crashing into an electrical pole.

While the authorities will continue their investigation and take necessary legal actions, anxious parents rushed to the hospitals where their children were being treated. A mother named Oaythip, whose daughter is in her final year at Prachinratsadorn Amroong School, expressed her shock at receiving a call from the rescue team about the accident. Upon arriving at the hospital, she found her daughter had a gashed head, bruised eye, and a swollen leg.