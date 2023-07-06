What is healthcare for retirees in Thailand like?

PHOTO: By pressfoto via Freepik

If you’re considering spending your golden years abroad, Thailand has likely popped up on your radar. It’s an enticing proposition – a gentle climate, vibrant culture, and an excellent standard of living often for far less than you’re accustomed to spending. But as your thoughts turn towards sunny vistas and beachfront views, it’s important to pause for a moment and consider something a bit less glamorous but equally significant: healthcare. Here, we’ll delve into what healthcare looks like for retirees in Thailand.

Does Thailand have good hospitals?

Thailand is no stranger to accommodating overseas retirees. Its reputation for budget-friendly living, friendly locals, and excellent amenities extends into its healthcare system. The quality of medical care is exceptionally high, particularly in the metro areas, and it remains accessible and affordable to most.

Like many countries, Thailand has both private and public hospitals. The level of care and service in private hospitals is such that Thailand has become a major hub for medical tourism. Each year, a large number of foreigners descend upon the country for various medical procedures, a testament to the country’s steadfast commitment to healthcare. Procedures range from cardiac surgeries to cosmetic enhancements, all offered with quality and professionalism that match, if not exceed, international benchmarks. Some of these hospitals even bear an uncanny resemblance to upscale hotels rather than traditional healthcare facilities.

Public hospitals in Thailand aren’t half bad either. The Department of Medical Services, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Public Health, diligently manages government-funded healthcare. This includes managing public health services, government hospitals, and other medical services.

There’s a common notion that equates “public hospital” with subpar care when compared with private hospitals. But it’s important to remember that this isn’t always the case. In some instances, you might find the care at a government hospital exceeding that of private ones. Some of Thailand’s top-tier government hospitals are home to remarkable doctors and are ranked among the world’s best-equipped hospitals.

Private vs public hospitals, which one should you choose?

Making a choice between public and private hospitals in Thailand isn’t as easy as it may seem. It’s a decision that really depends on your personal circumstances and needs.

The difference between public and private hospitals in Thailand isn’t mostly about the quality of care, especially in larger cities. The key contrast lies in accessibility and overall comfort. For an individual from abroad, setting up an appointment at a private hospital is usually a straightforward process. Public medical facilities, however, often require a walk-in visit first if it’s your first time.

For non-emergency cases, seeing a doctor on the same day at public facilities often means showing up quite early, between 6 and 7 in the morning. As public hospitals are the more affordable option for the larger population, a queue is practically a given. Once admitted, the environment in public hospitals isn’t as comfortable as in private ones, with more beds in a room and occasionally, out-of-date equipment.

Given all these points, it makes sense that many expats favour private healthcare. With shorter wait times and more convenience, it’s understandably a more appealing choice when it comes to healthcare decisions.

Is good healthcare accessible everywhere?

Planning to settle down amidst the country views of Thailand? Then, keep in mind that getting to decent healthcare could turn a tad trickier. Most top-notch healthcare centres that have made Thailand a go-to spot for medical tourism are clustered in the bustling areas of Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya. The farther you head into the countryside, the more complicated it is to access healthcare. Your closest hospital will likely be a public one – that’s where most of Thailand’s hospitals are, after all.

Also, when you’re out in the rural parts, public hospitals might not exactly match up to the ones in the cities. They potentially lack the fancy gear or specialised doctors to handle severe cases. That’s probably why some folks like to play safe and live in areas within striking distance of the well-stocked hospitals in Bangkok.

How much does a hospital visit typically cost in Thailand?

When it comes to cost, Thailand shines again, mirroring its cost-effective living expenses. Healthcare services are of supreme quality and are often provided at a fraction of what people from western countries are used to.

However, it’s worth noting that private hospitals in Thailand may not always be the less expensive option. Their costs can vary significantly depending on the specific hospital and procedures, sometimes even exceeding those in Western Europe. That said, the clear and straightforward pricing system in Thailand ensures transparency. So, for non-emergency services, if you prefer the private healthcare system, you can meticulously choose what suits your needs and budget best.

Do you need health insurance to retire in Thailand?

If you’re retiring in Thailand with retirement visa O-A visa, Mandatory Health Insurance is a must-have on your checklist. Foreign retirees over 70 years residing in Thailand under a one-year non-immigrant O-A visa are required to secure health insurance, affording a minimum coverage of THB 3 million (approximately $100,000).

The requirement serves multiple purposes. It ensures that retirees receive reliable care in events of illness or accidents. Moreover, it aims at addressing unpaid medical fees by foreign patients, which would help rectify a deficit exceeding 100 million baht. In essence, the healthcare system is strengthened and fortified against foreigners leaving behind unpaid bills.

On the other hand, if you’re in Thailand on a work permit, you’re eligible for free healthcare. Both Thai citizens and working expats are expected to contribute 5% of their salaries to the Thai social security scheme. The quality of the healthcare provided is commendable, with doctors frequently serving at both state hospitals and private clinics. However, for those eyeing private hospital care, securing health insurance is essential.

Are there retirement homes in Thailand?

When compared to many western countries, Thailand has fewer retirement homes. This largely stems from cultural practices. In Thai tradition, the care of the elderly often falls on family members, particularly their children, with older family members typically staying at home.

However, this isn’t to say that retirement homes don’t exist in Thailand. In fact, Thailand presents an array of specific, long-term care facilities catering to the needs of retirees. The quality of these establishments is often top-tier, bearing more resemblance to luxurious hotels or resorts than conventional care homes.

These facilities focus not just on the basic needs of the elderly but also their overall wellbeing. This is evident from a wide range of activities that these places offer. They have everything from social events to tailored therapeutic recreations, aimed at enriching the residents’ lives. So, while Thailand might not have many nursing homes in the conventional sense, it certainly doesn’t lack in providing high-quality care for the elderly when needed.

All in all, your retirement in Thailand is more than just the allure of golden beaches and majestic temples. It’s a commitment to a new lifestyle where the health care system can be trusted. Good luck with your ventures, and remember, the Land of Smiles awaits!