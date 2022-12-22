Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’

Connect with us

Thailand ranks 2nd in teen pregnancy among other ASEAN countries, and this doesn’t include STDs.

ONETOUCH, a Thai condom brand, wants to take part in minimizing the problems by helping recap how to use condoms correctly in an unforgettable way. Beliefs, amulets, wish-washes, and Thai people are inseparable with no gender or age in between. That’s why there is no surprise in finding different kinds of paper talismans in people’s wallets or rooms as they believe it will prevent them from bad omens.

ONETOUCH’s Amulet of Protection

It inspired Yell to design the condom package into an amulet named “Yan-Pok-Pong” which imprints the usage as a potent spell for its holder to recite and strictly follow. So, they steer away from unwanted pregnancies and STDs.

5,000 free pieces of “Yan-Pok-Pong” condoms.

Furthermore, on Halloween, the night with a high chance of after-party sex, Yell organized a special event to distribute 5,000 free pieces of “Yan-Pok-Pong” condoms at entertainment venues. Handed out by “Mae Nak Phra Khanong”, Thailand’s most famous ghost who died with her unborn child, to create awareness of correct condom usage before they will be haunted.

 

