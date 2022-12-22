Press Room
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
Press Release
Thailand ranks 2nd in teen pregnancy among other ASEAN countries, and this doesn’t include STDs.
ONETOUCH, a Thai condom brand, wants to take part in minimizing the problems by helping recap how to use condoms correctly in an unforgettable way. Beliefs, amulets, wish-washes, and Thai people are inseparable with no gender or age in between. That’s why there is no surprise in finding different kinds of paper talismans in people’s wallets or rooms as they believe it will prevent them from bad omens.
It inspired Yell to design the condom package into an amulet named “Yan-Pok-Pong” which imprints the usage as a potent spell for its holder to recite and strictly follow. So, they steer away from unwanted pregnancies and STDs.
Furthermore, on Halloween, the night with a high chance of after-party sex, Yell organized a special event to distribute 5,000 free pieces of “Yan-Pok-Pong” condoms at entertainment venues. Handed out by “Mae Nak Phra Khanong”, Thailand’s most famous ghost who died with her unborn child, to create awareness of correct condom usage before they will be haunted.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Yell BKK launched ONETOUCH’s special edition package, ‘Amulet of Protection’
‘Rescued’ scammers return home from Cambodia
Aussie caught with gun at Thailand’s Samui Airport claims self-defence
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand creates new department to tackle climate change
Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World3 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Thailand3 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
Crime2 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Entertainment4 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
-
Crime2 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Expats3 days ago
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!