CBD oil review: best cannabis oils to buy in Thailand in 2022

CBD oil, also referred to as cannabidiol and sometimes cannabis oil, is widely available in Thailand. You get to enjoy the health benefits of marijuana, minus the high part that some find unpleasant. However, there are so many different cannabidiol oils to consider that it can be difficult to make the right pick that fulfils your requirements.

With that in mind, Weed Review has compiled a review of the top 5 CBD oils you can buy online in Thailand. So rest assured, if you seek cannabis tinctures for pain, sleep, or stress, you will find it on this list.

1. Midnight CBD Coco Kush 2000 mg

Midnight CBD oil 2,000 mg isolate is definitely for seasoned cannabis users. However, if you want something that is more beginner-friendly and cheap from Midnight, you may want to check out their 600 mg variant.

The cannabis oil boasts a pleasant coconut taste with slightly earthy/minty notes – which can be attributed to the OG Kush terpenes present in the isolate.

It is well suited for oral and topical use – especially if you want CBD for stress relief or sleep at night. The skin also absorbs the oil quickly, leaving no greasy sensations behind.

One thing that stands out in the review is the claim that their CBD oil is safe for pets, which no other brand is doing at the moment. That said, consult your veterinarian before giving cannabidiol to your pets.

As for the downside of Midnight CBD Coco Kush, the label has no information on lab tests like other oils – which is something people may want to see when buying the product. However, it is available on their official store page.

Price: At 2,250 THB, Midnight CBD oil 2,000 mg is a cheap option among higher concentrations. Best price is found at HappyLyfe.

2. Raksa CBD full spectrum 500 mg

Raksa CBD Full Spectrum 500 mg is among the flagship products of the Golden Triangle Group – one of the largest cannabis corporations in Thailand.

It is medicinal grade and is packed with terpenes, CBD, and cannabinoids like CBGA, CBG, CBC, and CBN. The THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) concentration is less than 0.2%, keeping it within the legal norms.

The oil smells like cannabis flowers, largely due to the presence of natural terpenes. The flavour is earthy and spicy, which does justice to how you would expect a pure cannabis extract to taste. However, there is a strong aftertaste that you will need to wash down with water. That’s why people who enjoy smoking cannabis may find it easier to ingest this oil.

A QR code at the top of the packaging shows the batch number, specification sheet, certificate of analysis (COA), and material safety data sheet.

Their research and expertise in marijuana reflect superbly in their products, which also explains why customers seem to return for more.

On the downside, no dosage or serving instructions are mentioned on the labels, so you must consult your doctor or Google online to see how much oil to consume.

Price: 2,000 THB for just 10 ml of extract may seem expensive, but as the only full-spectrum oil on the market, this price is a steal. Raksa can bought for the best price with free shipping at Organic Village.

3. Alchemi CBD Oil 1000 mg review

CBD isolates are the way for those who do not want to consume THC. Alchemi may seem like a newcomer in this field, but don’t let their inexperience fool you.

Alchemi 1000 mg CBD oil exceeded the expectations in the review – simply because of its simplicity. The stylish packaging in a cylindrical box adds a nice aesthetic touch, complemented further by the depth of information that can be seen on the bottle.

From the ingredients list – which is pure CBD isolate & coconut carrier oil – to serving and dosage instructions, Alchemi has left little to imagination.

It is also Non-GMO and vegan, making it a vegan-friendly CBD oil.

They claim that their products are of medicinal grade and lab tested, but there was no QR code or other information to verify the same.

Taste-wise, Alchemi CBD oil has a pleasant, subtle coconut flavour, but it can leave your throat a bit icky. However, it is nothing that a plain glass of water will not solve. You can also use this CBD isolate topically.

Price: 1,390 THB for a 30 ml bottle of 1,000 mg pure cannabidiol isolate may seem a bit too much, but it is an option worth exploring if you are an avid user of CBD. Sold at various online shops.

4. SEYA Rest 2,000 mg CBD oil

If you are looking for a potent CBD oil for sleep or pain, SEYA Rest is an excellent choice.

It is an isolate, just like Midnight or Alchemi, but its unique branding separates it from the rest of the bunch. To begin with, it uses German-made MCT oil as the base that makes the experience all the more better.

SEYA Rest also comes in a sleek, elegant box with a detailed product insert that answers the basic questions about CBD and how to use it. You also get a neat little chart to track your daily CBD oil consumption and record your progress. In addition, the QR code will help you learn more about the product.

Coming to taste, it is a lot similar to Midnight’s Coco Kush – a coconut base with earthy and herbal notes – but it may leave a sore throat. However, the terpene profile is slightly different – SEYA Rest has linalool and beta caryophyllenes.

The review also found its topical use to be highly effective as it eased inflammation in affected areas. It is not surprising as the 2,000 mg concentration ensures that some cannabidiol will penetrate your skin.

Therefore, if you seek a CBD massage oil, SEYA Rest and Midnight Coco Kush 2,000 are good choices.

Price: SEYA Rest costs 3,000 THB – much more expensive than its Midnight counterpart. However, this price is justified as you get premium ingredients from a top-notch brand. Sold at organic health stores such as Good Karma.

5. Mellow CBD Oil 900 mg Orange

Mellow 900 mg CBD oil is an ideal product for those who have some experience with cannabis but have never tried tinctures before.

But what makes it special because of its intense yet smooth orange flavour. Currently, no other CBD oil in the market comes in a specific taste, let alone orange.

In a way, Mellow Organic has set a precedent for other companies. If you do not like orange and prefer the natural taste of cannabis terpenes, you may opt for Mellow Organic’s Natural flavour.

In addition, it exceeds expectations regarding transparency and product quality.

The packaging has two dedicated QR codes to check lab test results and suggested use. Even the dropper design is ideal, as it has clear graduation markings showing how much oil you use. To put things in perspective, other CBD oils on this list use a plain dropper with no readings.

From a use-case perspective, using an orange-flavoured cannabidiol oil for massage seems like a waste as it is better enjoyed orally – especially given the bitter aftertaste of other oils.

Price: Mellow Organic 900 mg CBD oil is the cheapest on this list, costing just 1,250 THB for 30 ml. As the only flavoured cannabis oil available, this is worth the buy. Also found at health stores such as Good Karma.

Summary of reviews

The cannabis tinctures listed here have been tested and reviewed professionally by the Weed Review team, for customer satisfaction and product quality. If you’re a seasoned CBD user the Midnight 2,000mg oil is recommended, if you want to try CBD oil for the first time the orange tasting oil from Mellow is a good start.

While CBD is known to have some side effects, it is generally well tolerated. However, if you are on prescription medications, it is advised that you speak to your doctor before adding CBD to your routine.