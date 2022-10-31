Press Room
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Sometimes, It’s Okay to Wear Socks and Sandals
Foreign marketers sometimes need to be bold enough to wear socks and sandals in a tropical country like Thailand to stand out. If you wonder why: READ HERE. I have no space for rewriting all this; otherwise, you would think this article is too long, but it is already long enough that I have to separate this volume into 2 parts.
Volume#2.2: Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment PART 2
In the last article, I discussed the most basic yet essential criterion if you should follow your marketer instinct to invest in new localised materials or use the already existing global materials. I highly recommend you read or re-read it to make sense of my other checklist in this article!
2nd Factor: Are Your Products Uniquely Functional Enough on their Own?
If a product could sell on its own due to unique functionality, investment in a new branded message-conveying ad campaign might not be essential. I also applied this to one of my projects called Zoflora, a scented disinfectant. The brand has just entered the Thai market, and its biggest rival is Dettol. The pain point is that Dettol reeks of hospital reminiscence. With Zoflora coming with a perfume-like disinfectant, it is already a standout functionally. Creating a new branding VDO to tackle Thai cultural pain points is not so effective in exchange for the budget when you have such a superior function.
We’d instead invest in a peer-to-peer approach which is super cost-effective. No production is needed. Just rely on the creative freedom of the influencers. Thai people are obsessed with genuine recommendations over some brands telling a story for consumers to buy products. With a review of how functionally unique the product is, Thai digital nomads love being the first followers to talk about valuable products! In this case, taking advantage of real users’ word of mouth with a combination of existing materials from the global might already be a strong-enough approach.
The honest reviews that shot Zoflora up to be the number 1 sold-out product on Lazada within a night in the category without having to invest in any pricey materials
The Last Factor: How Well Established is Your Brand on Global Level?
Let’s suppose I am selling a commodity product from an internationally famous brand like Nivea or Garnier. The secret sauce to the sales success of commodity products without a distinguishable groundbreaking feature is the number of shelves (physical and digital) your products could be on. With sufficient shelves, your products already inanimately shout to the shoppers to read the labels and add your products to their carts. Suppliers can’t wait to add your products to their shelves if you can prove that your products have sufficient demand and establishment through the benchmark of your global fame. You can see the success these worldwide brands garner in terms of sales by just sometimes using unrelatable brand narratives or talents. Why invest in newly costly materials when your shelf game is beyond intense, especially when it is the reason your products are sold?
Let’s take a look at another example of establishment: ‘The Expected Arrival. Let’s say my brand is a famous international chain restaurant expanding its branch in Thailand. We, Thai people, could not resist our show-off urges. We need to share our online excitement in exchange for the social currency of our worldliness of having experienced this delicacy overseas. This is the chain reaction for people to start talking about your arrival.
Shake Shack announced its arrival with just “Sawasdee” with an elephant that symbolises Thailand. It is a cost-free effective approach to tackle their potential audience. Everyone talks about Shake Shack’s arrival, and demand has risen since because of the established fame that has been hyped to build up expectations.
With these two examples, why does your brand or product need to integrate an ad campaign to make people aware of your presence or value while your global establishment is the kick?
If these 3 questions could be answered with clarity, your marketing crossroad should be less tangling now!
- Marketing Objective: do the pain points that need localisation really exist, or is it just your marketing urge because you feel the lack of local understanding?
- Unique Functionalities: do your products possess features that could easily make a buzz and already be the solution to Thai people’s lives?
- The Fame: do your brands have the preceding fame that could be the trump card to rocketing sales or instantly creating massive awareness?
If you are at your wits’ end to either decide to localise new materials or use global materials, take these 3 points into your account. I hope they could help someway somehow.
The point of this article is not to tell anyone to stop localising ad campaigns by coming up with new ones but to really consider the effectiveness of your investment. Looking for pain points of how your products could be an undiscovered gem that Thai people are waiting for and tailoring new ad campaigns with colossal investment can be equally effective as using your existing global materials. But the most challenging part is to be bold enough to shake your first instinct off as a foreigner who does not know any local nuances and focus on the variants that make your products sold instead.
If you are bold enough to be rid of your foreigner saboteur, Yes, you will probably look bizarre.
Yes, you are going to be notoriously remembered for your oddity. But one thing is, your ads will be unforgettable in our little country, which is the foundation of marketing. Remember, Justin Bieber once pulled socks and sandals off!
Writer: Don Gorrith, Senior Strategic Planner at Yell Advertising Bangkok
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damaging parked cars
Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
A man in South Thailand causes floods by stealing drainage equipment worth 2 million baht
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
20 arrested by Muslim officers at Malaysian LGBTQ+ party
VIDEO: 130 dead in pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
The history of Thailand’s lottery
Anti-graft agency to seize Joe Ferrari estate
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists | GMT
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites4 days ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
-
Crime1 hour ago
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ladyboy – Facts You Never Know about Ladyboy Culture in Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand hits 7 million international tourists
-
World4 days ago
Man rejected from job due to misunderstanding caused by abnormally large penis
-
Crime3 hours ago
Anti-graft agency to seize Joe Ferrari estate
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok man loses lots of weight after wife promises him PS5
-
Property2 hours ago
Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt