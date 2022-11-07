Connect with us

Politics

UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba

Published

 on 

The cruel, repressive foreign policy of the United States was brutally highlighted last week when the UN General Assembly demanded the US to end a 60 year economic embargo on Cuba.

The near-unanimous vote by the UN Assembly, for a 30th consecutive year, sent a strong message to the US to end their toxic foreign policy toward Cuba. The vote on Thursday was 185-2, with only the US and the apartheid state of Israel voting against the proposals, unsurprisingly Ukraine and Brazil abstained.

UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba | News by Thaiger

It provided further evidence of the US punishing nations that have dissented or refused to accept their bully-boy foreign policy. Not content with pushing NATO into Ukraine to stir tensions with Russia and ramping up aggression toward China the US continues to petulantly punish Cuba for not accepting a puppet government leader over 60 years ago.

The embargo was first introduced by President John F. Kennedy who, according to his friend and historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., wanted to unleash “the terrors of the Earth” on Cuba following Fidel Castro’s success in crushing a US-backed dictatorship,  reported Consortium News.

Code Pink, a non-governmental organisation led by women working toward ending US-funded wars and occupations, peace, social justice and challenging militarism globally, called on President Joe Biden to end the repressive seven-decades-long blockade.

Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin said…

“The Biden administration talks about the need for a rules-based international order. The UN vote clearly shows that the global community is calling on the US to lift its brutal embargo on Cuba.”

Benjamin said Biden “should respect global opinion” and return to former President Barack Obama’s “policy of normalizing relations with Cuba.”

Manolo De Los Santos, co-executive chair of the People’s Forum, also criticised US sanctions against Cuba.

“What would Cuba be like today, if the blockade didn’t hinder its development?

“It is impossible to quantify the pain generated by power cuts, long queues to purchase food, the obstacles to the life projects of families, particularly young people. Cuba has a right to live!”

UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba | News by Thaiger

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla revealed that more than 80% of the Cuban people were born under the repressive US sanctions in what he called a “deliberate act of economic war” akin to “a permanent pandemic, a constant hurricane.”

Parrilla made known that former President Donald Trump rolled back most of Obama’s reforms “deliberately inflicting the most significant possible damage on Cuban families.

“The current US administration does not have a policy of its own toward Cuba. It acts out of inertia and continues the inhuman policy of maximum pressure instituted during the presidency of Donald Trump.”

Rodríguez said the embargo had cost Cuba more than US$6.3 billion during the first 14 months of the Biden administration.

In 2018 a UN commission estimated the total cost to the Cuban economy of the 60-year blockade was at least US$130 billion.

Code Pink conducted rallies against the embargo, with protests to #LetCubaLive in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington over the past week.

The peace activists have three demands: An end to the US blockade, lifting of all travel and economic restrictions on Cuba, and removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Successive US administrations backed a decades-long campaign of exile terrorism against Cuba, attempted subversionfailed assassination attemptseconomic warfare and covert operations large and small in a fruitless policy of regime change.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Rookiescot
2022-11-07 10:49
More anti US rhetoric from Bob Scott.  Perhaps Bob you could mention why the sanctions were introduced? It was in retaliation for the illegal seizure of American assets, companies and private property by Castro and his henchmen. Since Cuba and…
Wackamole
2022-11-07 14:11
3 hours ago, Rookiescot said: More anti US rhetoric from Bob Scott.  Perhaps Bob you could mention why the sanctions were introduced? It was in retaliation for the illegal seizure of American assets, companies and private property by Castro and…
Poolie
2022-11-07 14:16
Because he gets read? Thats why most journalists keep a job. 
Wackamole
2022-11-07 14:21
1 minute ago, Poolie said: Because he gets read? Thats why most journalists keep a job.  I suspect there's something more sinister going on here. You wouldn't keep publishing blatant propaganda and make a joke of yourselves unless you are…
Fanta
2022-11-07 14:24
2 minutes ago, Wackamole said: I suspect there's something more sinister going on here. You wouldn't keep publishing blatant propaganda and make a joke of yourselves unless you are made to would you? Someone has to even up the scales. 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism34 mins ago

Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
World1 hour ago

19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Visa1 hour ago

Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Sponsored4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Thailand2 hours ago

Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thailand3 hours ago

Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime4 hours ago

Immigration police show off arrests of foreign criminals in Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok governor promises more dance space after Thai youth win international comp
Politics4 hours ago

UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba
Crime5 hours ago

Armed and Distressed Cambodian soldier crosses Thai border
Thailand6 hours ago

Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
World Cup18 hours ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 1 – Bad times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thailand ends emergency Covid vaccine procurement
K-Pop22 hours ago

K-pop band NCT 127 end Jakarta concert on crush fears
Election24 hours ago

Malaysian celeb Diva AA drops out of election on dead mother’s advice
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending