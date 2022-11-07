Bangkok governor promises more dance space after Thai youth win international comp

Bangkok’s governor has promised to create more space for street dancing in the capital after a Thai youth dance group won several awards at an international competition.

The dance troupe won 36 prizes at the UDO World Street Dance Championships 2022 in the UK in August. The categories the group won included “Ultimate Advanced,” “Super crew,” Team under 12,” “Solo under 16,” and “Solo under 18.”

The team Planet Lock won “Ultimate Advanced,” the biggest prize in the competition, winning 10,000 pounds. The team G-Dat BOOGIE won the “Super crew” prize, and the team Bloc D Jr. won the “team under 12” prize.

Now, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt says the city will make more space for street dancing, Sanook reported. Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide such spaces, although he did not specify when. Chadchart added that there may even be a Bangkok Cup competition. Chadchart said…

“Bangkok wants to support this kind of activity because it is a matter of health, creativity, and people’s confidence. It helped build people’s unique identities.”

The 56 year old governor also noted that even if people don’t dance for the rest of their lives, the harmony, discipline, and confidence they learn from dancing will help them in future careers.

The winners at the UDO competition weren’t the only Thai youth making a splash in the international dance world. In August, another Thai dance team put Thailand on the map by winning three gold medals in a world dance competition in the US.

The team, named Awesome, won the medals at the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 for juniors and adults held in Phoenix, Arizona from August 7-13. The team collected their congratulations gifts at the Chon Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation.

After the latest victories in the UK, it appears that Thailand’s star is rising in the global dance world.