Leading domestic and international stakeholders pledge to unite to ignite tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat Urasaya Property’s senior executives meet with local partners in a key meeting on 27th June 2024, organised by the provincial Chamber of Commerce to drive the future of tourism and development

Pictured (from left): Chakraphat Leelertphan, President, Nakhon Tourism Association; Prayoon Ngoenprom, Chairman, Nakhon Si Thammarat Chamber of Commerce; Ravi Chandran, Executive Director, Urasaya Property; Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President, Sports Association of Phuket; Montri Manator, Director, TAT Nakhon Si Thammarat; and Alongkot Vatcharasint, Vice Chairman, Nakhon Si Thammarat Chamber of Commerce

Urasaya Property Co., Ltd, the pioneering real estate company and developer of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, came together with local tourism leaders, key stakeholders and the business community in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday 27th June, to discuss and share its vision for creating a bright and sustainable future for this spectacular southern Thai province.

Under the Thai government’s “Ignite Thailand” initiative, which was unveiled in June 2024, 55 second-tier provinces with high tourism potential will be promoted under five “must-do” categories: Must Eat Local Food, Must See Local Culture, Must Seek Unseen Attractions, Must Buy Local Arts & Crafts, and Must Beat Local Sports. Within this framework, this collaborative meeting aimed to create a collaborative plan for the development and promotion of tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In attendance were top representatives from Nakhon Si Thammarat’s travel, tourism, hospitality and commercial sectors, including Khun Chakraphat Leelertphan, President of the Nakhon Tourism Association, Khun Montri Manator, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Director for Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khun Prayoon Ngoenprom, Chairman of Nakhon Si Thammarat Chamber of Commerce, and Khun Alongkot Vatcharasint, Vice Chairman of Nakhon Si Thammarat Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Gary Bowen, Urasaya Property’s Managing Director, and Mr. Ravi Chandran, Executive Director of Urasaya Property, presented the key strengths and potential of the destination to all stakeholders during the meeting. Urasaya Property is the developer of Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, and it has become the first luxury beachfront branded residence project in the history of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The project’s launch comes at an important time, as this stunning province embarks on an exciting new era of tourism and development. Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport recently unveiled its new international terminal, which is set to welcome direct flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, and tourism operators in up-and-coming areas such as Sichon Beach and Khanom Beach are preparing to welcome a new wave of high-end, experience-seeking travellers.

The challenge for the region’s tourism sector is to successfully harness the benefits of tourism and drive a higher volume of visitors to Nakhon Si Thammarat while retaining its natural, peaceful and sustainable attributes. With transport infrastructure improving and guest capacity increasing, the business leaders debated how to position Nakhon Si Thammarat as a unique destination under the government’s Ignite Thailand initiative.

In terms of Ignite Thailand’s “must-do” activities and attractions, Nakhon Si Thammarat will strive to promote its fresh seafood and artisan producers such as organic chocolatiers (Must Eat Local Food), ancient Buddhist temples (Must See Local Culture), jungle-clad mountain ranges, pink dolphins, waterfalls and caves (Must Seek Unseen Attractions), traditional silk-weaving villages (Must Buy Local Arts & Crafts), and Must Beat Local Sports (water sports on the Gulf of Thailand and cycling along long, smooth roads). These unique products will likely appeal to affluent travellers seeking unique experiences.

Khun Montri Manator, Director of TAT Nakhon Si Thammarat said: “Nakhon Si Thammarat is a beautiful province with many natural and cultural treasures. Under the Ignite Thailand initiative, recently unveiled by Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, we look forward to showcasing our tourism assets to a wider audience of domestic and international visitors, while sustainably spreading the benefits of tourism for many years to come.”

Khun Prayoon Ngoenprom, Chairman of Nakhon Si Thammarat Chamber of Commerce also added: “Nakhon Si Thammarat has everything needed to become a world-class tourism destination. Now, we need collaborative action to promote the province, enhance our tourism products, upskill local workers, improve international standards and maximise our marketing efforts. The arrival of global brands such as Banyan Tree will enhance our profile on a global stage.”

“We are delighted to come together with so many of our esteemed local partners and colleagues to create a sustainable future for tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, which blends five-star hospitality with authentic southern Thai elements, is a pioneering project and a perfect example of how this emerging province is successfully positioning itself for a brighter future,” commented Mr. Ravi Chandran, Executive Director, Urasaya Property.

