Join ICONSIAM’S Bangkok Illumination 2022 for magical light displays

Press release

The most anticipated festive illumination festival on the bank of Bangkok’s majestic river now lights up ICONSIAM, a global landmark by the Chao Phraya River. The ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022 runs from today to 5 January 2023, celebrating the opening of Thailand to welcome international tourists and ease travel restrictions across the globe. This festive extravaganza will again mark Thailand and especially the Chao Phraya River as a global destination. The event is hosted by ICONSIAM, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), B.Grimm S.Napha Solar Power Company, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Department of Alternative Energy Development and Energy conservation, and President Bakery PCL.

The festival’s officially kicked off on 1 November 2022, presided over by Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, Executive Director Event Department at TAT, who lit up the 20-metre-tall Christmas tree to mark the opening. Symbolizing the ‘Light of the Future,’ the Christmas tree is the first solar-powered Christmas tree in Thailand.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM, said “ICONSIAM is underlying its ‘global destination’ recognition that welcomes visitors from across the globe. We are delivering a one-of-a-kind experience. ICONSIAM and our alliances is hosting The ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022, the festival of lights by the Chao Phraya River. This annual festival stems from ‘Smart Solar Christmas Lights’ concept, using clean energy from solar cells in a hybrid form to light up the Christmas tree to reduce power consumption and reduce carbon footprint. The idea very much aligns with ICONSIAM’s sustainable practice and at the same time offers a unique experience that attracts international visitors in this high season.”

ICONSIAM has partnered with energy-related organizations including B.Grimm S.Napha Solar Power Company, President Bakery PCL, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and Department of Alternative Energy Development and Energy conservation to host a festivity for the people in a sustainable manner and at the same time promote the use of clean energy.

The vibrant light extravaganza takes place at two areas – the River Park on G Floor and the Napalai Terrace, on the 7 Floor.

The tall Christmas tree at the River Park takes inspiration from ‘Baisri,’ banana leaves and floral arrangements used in the auspicious ‘Baisri Su Kwun” ceremony, a Thai tradition held for prosperity and welcoming visitors to the new year.

The light installation at the Napalai Terrace features the Infinity Forrest, a ‘world-class installation art’, created by celebrated New York-based artists ‘SOFTLab.’ Visitors can look through the glass columns and see the whole surrounding visuals from the sky, the river, and themselves, in a perfect visual combination. Surrounded by the installation, one would feel incorporated with the art with self-reflection from different angles. It is also an ideal location for night photography, like an endless picture-in-picture.

Celebrate the festive season at ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination 2022 for the magical light display on the banks of the Chao Phraya River to from today to 5 January 2023. For more information, call 1338 or visit www.iconsiam.com.