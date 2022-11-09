World
Could rats save people from disaster zones?
Could rats save the day when disaster strikes?
A Belgian organisation is training rats to search for survivors in disaster zones. The organisation, APOPO, says that rats’ small size and strong sense of smell make them ideal for locating things in tight spaces.
APOPOP has been training dogs and rats at its base in Morogoro, Tanzania to use their sense of smell to detect landmines, and tuberculosis. The project was officially launched in April 2021.
Meanwhile, engineers are in the process of designing tiny backpacks for the rats. The technology in the backpacks will allow first responders to communicate with victims via the rats.
Researcher Dr Donna Kean told Reuters that the rats are being trained to pull a microswitch around their necks when a victim has been located.
Kean said that rats are as trainable as dogs. She said that the team is now making the rats’ training environment more complex, to more closely resemble real disaster sites.
Kean said that after the rats are proficient, the team plans to move to Turkey for the rats to train further with the Turkish search and rescue organisation GEA. If the project is successful in Turkey, it could be moved to operational trials in which the rats could be mobilised in response to any natural disaster.
APOPO’s website has a page explaining how people can “adopt a hero rat” for a small monthly contribution, to help save lives. There is also a donation page.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
Mass tree-planting planned for Phuket beach after illegal structures removed
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Could rats save people from disaster zones?
PayPal to lock out Thai users at end of month
VIDEO: Billowing fire spoils Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai
Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
Kim Jong-Un sets the dogs on South Korea’s politicians
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Aussie surf star dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites6 hours ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Education1 day ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business2 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond