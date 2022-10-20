Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN

Press Release

The overwork culture is on the rise; more people are working long hours at the expense of their health. Overworking and failing to prioritize self-care can lead to many health problems. Common signs of poor health among modern-day workers include poor sleep hygiene, burnout syndrome, chronic stress, chronic back pain, tension headache, and migraine. These are warning signs that should not be overlooked as they can develop into more severe conditions when left untreated.

This realization leads to more people putting their physical and mental health as the top priority. Wellness and preventive healthcare markets have been thriving in the past few years. At the same time, wellness-related medical innovations are gaining more popularity among health and self-care devotees. This new medical equipment helps give the rejuvenation the body and mind need for a fresh restart.

Chevala Wellness Hua Hin

To create a perfect blend of wellness experience and luxurious beach getaway, Thailand’s leading doctors, led by Dr. Ratkawin Jitawatanarat, Medical Oncologist and anti-ageing specialist, launched CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin, the latest medical destination at the heart of Hua Hin. Equipped with the latest wellness technology and medical-grade equipment, the innovative centre offers personalized wellness programs designed to target different needs. In collaboration with InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, wellness and beauty programs at CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin include accommodation options and chef-prepared meal courses at the world-class beachfront resort, creating the ultimate health and beauty vacation destination.

“Nowadays, the practice of preventive medicine to prevent disease and restore patient well-being is rising in popularity. Therefore, we created ‘CHEVALA’ to become the country’s first comprehensive medical wellness centre. CHEVALA is the ultimate medical hub that promotes all aspects of well-being. Our centre combines medical expertise, science-backed technology, and luxurious wellness practices to create a tailor-made healthy living,” said Dr. Ratkawin Jitawatanarat, Medical Oncologist and anti-ageing specialist and medical director at CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin. “With the support from InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, we developed unique health and wellness programs that include exclusive activities and an accommodation package at the resort. Our centre offers Thailand’s first premium medical and beauty programs at an ultra-luxurious resort. We want to give our international and local customers the best-in-class service to help them restore their body, mind, and soul.”

CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin is located in the heart of Hua Hin at Bluport Mall, only steps away from InterContinental Hua Hin Resort. The sophisticated and discreet wellness innovation centre targets health-conscious customers who look to revive their physical and mental health while relaxing at the beachfront paradise. Each program at CHEVALA includes the doctor’s consultation throughout the entire journey to help monitor patients’ health and address their unique concerns. The impressive facility is equipped with the latest medical innovations to offer premium programs that put safety at the heart of all treatments for customers’ peace of mind.

Wellness Programs at Chevala Wellness Hua Hin

Each program and its length are customizable under the doctor’s consultation. Essential to every program at CHEVALA is cutting-edge medical equipment to ensure optimal results. Some of the highlighted programs include:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT): The treatment involves breathing 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, providing a new way to rejuvenate cells and encourage natural healing processes. HBOT helps produce increased oxygen in blood plasma, in turn extending the lifetime of cells. It has been proven effective in treating migraine headaches, boosting immunity, and reducing swelling and bruises. It also promotes overall skin healing and better sleep quality at night.

IV W eber Laser : The Intravenous laser treatment sends precise laser wavelength light directly through the veins. Among the benefits are increased blood circulation, reduced swallowing and bruising, and immune system strengthening

The Intravenous laser treatment sends precise laser wavelength light directly through the veins. Among the benefits are increased blood circulation, reduced swallowing and bruising, and immune system strengthening IV Vitamin: Vitamin drip therapy delivers nutrients and vitamins directly into the bloodstream as a method to improve the function of body systems at the cellular level. CHEVALA offers different vitamin formulas with unique benefits including youthful-looking skin, reduced tiredness, and better sleep hygiene. The therapy also helps maintain optimal levels of essential vitamins.

Facial Treatment: Derma Cool Treatment deeply rejuvenates the skin cells using mesoporation, an innovation that push concentrated vitamins through LED light therapy and the cooling effects. The treatment helps restore moisture to the skin and give it a vibrant glow. The laser treatment is gentle yet effective and suitable for all skin types.

IV C helation: The treatment deeply excretes toxins and heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and PM 2.5, from the body. The chelation therapy safely and effectively eliminates toxins from the blood, restoring the health of blood vessels and reduce the risk of Hyperlipidemia and high blood pressure.

The treatment deeply excretes toxins and heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and PM 2.5, from the body. The chelation therapy safely and effectively eliminates toxins from the blood, restoring the health of blood vessels and reduce the risk of Hyperlipidemia and high blood pressure. Bright Laser: This treatment is effective at improving various problems of the skin such as acne scars, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, sun spots. It also helps reduce enlarged pores, smoothen, and brighten the skin, helping achieve better complexion.

Embark on a full wellness journey

What’s more, CHEVALA customers who choose a full accommodation package will have total access to world-class facilities at InterContinental Resort Hua Hin. The package includes exclusive activities such as Buddhist merit-making rituals by the beach, beach yoga classes, and 100% organic meal courses to fuel the body and naturally strengthen the immune system.

CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin offers a half-day to 8-day medical and wellness journey to fully revive the body, mind, and soul. Each program is under a supervision of a doctor and is fully customizable with the option to choose the treatment, length, and target results to meet every lifestyle. The full course includes meals and a room at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

For a limited time only, CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin and InterContinental Hu Hin Resort present the “Get Well, Stay Well” package, a special treatment package, and accommodation options. The special package is available until 20 December 2022. Guests can choose the package that bests suit their needs from the following three options:

Long COVID recovery program : Aiming to treat Long COVID symptoms, the program promotes healing and revitalizes the energy level through three treatments: hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, and immunity-boosting vitamin therapy.

: Aiming to treat Long COVID symptoms, the program promotes healing and revitalizes the energy level through three treatments: hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, and immunity-boosting vitamin therapy. Detoxification program : Strengthen the immune system and excrete toxins from the body with these three treatments: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, colon detox, and CHEVALA’s special IV vitamin drip formulas.

: Strengthen the immune system and excrete toxins from the body with these three treatments: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, colon detox, and CHEVALA’s special IV vitamin drip formulas. Immune boosting program: Boost immune system to strengthen the defence against diseases with these three treatments: hyperbaric oxygen therapy, weber laser, and IV vitamin drip.

Guests can tailor their wellness experience to suit individual requirements by choosing one or three packages. One-night stay package in Cosy Room – Bluport Wing at THB15,000 net for one person and THB 22,000 net for two. Two-night stay package in Cosy Room – Bluport Wing at THB 21,000 net for one person and THB 28,000 net for two. Packages include daily breakfast and a healthy afternoon tea set. These special packages are also available for non-guest customers at THB9,900.

To help customers reconnect with their body, mind, and soul, CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin, in collaboration with renowned wellness practitioner Dr. Buathon Thienarrom, now offers an exclusive package consisting of a Himalayan singing bowl therapy session and a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), to promote deep relaxation and relieve fatigue and bodily pains. The package, priced at THB5,999, is bookable until 20 December 2022.

CHEVALA Wellness Hua Hin is now fully open to the public. Adjacent to InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, the new wellness innovation destination at Bluport Hua Hin Mall offers unique medical programs with next-level customer service. For more information, please visit Facebook Page: Chevala Wellness Center Hua Hin, official website: www.chevala.com/th/, add friend via LINE Official: @Chevala, or call 096 919 2190.