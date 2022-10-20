Connect with us

World

My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?

Published

 on 

Japanese researchers have found that female dogs can recognise different types of humans and naturally seek out the more competent when they’re in trouble.

According to scientists at Kyoto University, dogs make their views known through facial expressions and body language.

My bitch's slave - Are you in your pet's power? | News by Thaiger

Judge not, that ye be not judged.

Dog owners are said to let themselves go in front of their pets, according to the UK’s Mirror newspaper. The dog is not going to complain if you don’t shower for a week. If you didn’t wash your hands after visiting the bathroom, do you think the dog cares? Apparently, they do care, and while they might not have any voice to bitch about it, they show their disgust in plenty of other ways.

The Japanese experts believe dogs judge “incompetent” humans and naturally gravitate towards those who will serve them best – the most obedient humans. Shockingly, this only applies to female dogs, with most males none the wiser if their owner poops on the rug or chews the wallpaper.

My bitch's slave - Are you in your pet's power? | News by Thaiger

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”

An extract from the study reads:

“Dogs are highly sensitive to human behaviour, and they evaluate us using both their direct experiences and from a third-party perspective.

Dogs pay attention to our actions and make judgments about them, for example, social vs. selfish acts.”

In the study, dogs were shown a “competent” and “incompetent” person attempting to open a container. Two people were given a transparent container and were told to remove the lid – one was good at it while the other struggled and was unable to get it off. Following this, they were each given another container with food inside. Again, one person opened it without a problem while the other couldn’t.

The dogs looked at the “competent” person more than the “incompetent” one – with female dogs being more likely to approach the “competent” person. This suggests female dogs judge their owners and make conscious decisions about who will be most useful to them when they need help.

My bitch's slave - Are you in your pet's power? | News by Thaiger

“A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.”

 

The study continued…

We showed dogs two experimenters manipulating a transparent container: one was good at removing the lid to take an object out of the container (competent person), whereas the other was unsuccessful at this task (incompetent person).

After demonstrating their actions twice with different containers, both experimenters simultaneously tried to open a third container which contained food (food condition; 30 dogs) or was empty (empty condition; 30 dogs).

Dogs in the food condition looked at the competent person longer than the incompetent one, and female dogs in particular were more likely to approach the competent person.

In contrast, dogs in the empty condition showed no preferences.

This result suggests that dogs can recognise different competence levels in humans and that this ability influences their behaviour according to the first situation.

Our data also indicate that more attention should be given to potential sex differences in dogs’ social evaluation abilities.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics2 mins ago

Liz Truss quits as UK PM after only 44 days
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
Thailand2 hours ago

PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Technology3 hours ago

Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Thailand3 hours ago

Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel3 hours ago

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
World4 hours ago

Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Crime5 hours ago

Trump answers questions over alleged rape of journalist
Hot News5 hours ago

Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Economy5 hours ago

Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
World5 hours ago

“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Health5 hours ago

Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending