Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity

Body discovery rattles beachgoers and residents

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents and tourists at Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri were startled by the discovery of a mysterious body, believed to have been deceased for over three days. The police are urging anyone who may recognise the person to contact them immediately.

At 2.30am today, July 31, police from Saen Suk Police Station were informed about a body washed ashore at the third section of Bang Saen Beach in Mueang district. The police, along with rescue personnel from Thamma Mani Rat Foundation, arrived at the scene where a crowd of residents and tourists had gathered.

The unidentified body, estimated to be that of a 50 year old man, showed no signs of identification on the person. The deceased was dressed in black sweatpants and a long-sleeved black T-shirt and was found in a state of decomposition.

The rescue team covered the body in a white cloth, awaiting the arrival of any relatives who might identify the deceased.

Rescue officer Pongsakorn Kliangsamkao shared that after receiving reports from the public about the body, an initial examination was conducted. No documents were found to confirm the identity of the person, who is believed to have been deceased for at least three days, reported KhaoSod.

The appearance of the body suggests it might be that of a fisherman washed ashore by the sea. Anyone who recognises the person or believes them to be a missing relative is urged to contact Saen Suk Police Station.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, the body of 23 year old Nianus Salae was recovered near the rocks at Nai Thon Beach after being swept away by strong waves while swimming with friends.

Nianus, originally from Pattani province and working in Phuket, went missing on July 25 around 6.50pm. A large-scale search operation was launched, coordinated by Thalang district chief Siwat Rawangkun, Phuket governor’s advisor Doctor Somkid Chokkhong, and Sakhu police chief Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul.

