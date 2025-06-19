Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims

NACC probes budget misuse as sudden drought fund freeze hits

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Thailand drought relief cash halted amid graft claims
A massive 51 billion baht drought relief fund has been frozen amid explosive claims of political meddling and potential budget abuse, sparking fears over delayed aid for struggling communities.

Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong confirmed this week that the Budget Bureau has issued a formal notice halting the disbursement of funds earmarked under the 2025 fiscal mid-year budget for water management and drought relief projects.

“This is not a confiscation of funds. It is merely a notice advising against proceeding at this stage,” said Prasert, who also serves as the digital economy and society minister.

The sudden freeze comes as the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) investigates allegations of irregularities in how the budget was allocated. The scandal centres around nearly 29,000 proposals, worth more than 51.5 billion baht, submitted under the national drought management scheme.

According to a complaint filed in April, the plan may have violated Section 144 of the constitution, which forbids MPs from directly or indirectly adjusting budget allocations in a way that benefits themselves or others.

Allegedly, each MP was allowed to submit funding requests averaging 50 million baht, raising serious questions about political influence over the distribution of drought relief.

The NACC is now reportedly examining whether Prasert played a role in facilitating these allocations by tabling them for cabinet approval.

Despite the uproar, Prasert insists the situation is under control.

“We have already checked. No disbursement has occurred. A letter has been sent instructing not to proceed,” he stated.

While the deputy PM admitted the Budget Bureau’s letter was aimed at a specific local administrative organisation, he could not recall the exact region. He also claimed to have received no official notification from the NACC regarding any investigation into his involvement, reported Bangkok Post.

Still, concerns are mounting over how the freeze could delay urgently needed drought support.

“We are indeed worried about how this will affect assistance to the public,” Prasert said.

With the dry season already placing strain on rural communities, critics argue that the delay, triggered by bureaucratic chaos and alleged backroom deals, is a disservice to the people most in need.

As the corruption probe deepens, all eyes are on the government’s next move, and whether political pressure will water down accountability.

