Man in Prachuap Khiri Khan arrested for drug possession

Following suspicions from neighbours about a man who seemed to own luxury motorcycles without a visible job, police arrested a man known as Ball in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Officers discovered over 700 methamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia, also seizing three vehicles.

Today, June 19, Police Colonel Phaitoon Promkhian, together with Pol. Col. Khranchit Khawattachai, and other local police officials, conducted a raid on a rented house in Ao Noi, Mueang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The operation was prompted by local reports about the tenant’s reclusive behaviour, lack of employment, and possession of firearms, causing concern among residents.

The house, a three-storey commercial building near a car accessory shop, had suspicious vehicles parked outside, including a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck and a Honda Scoopy motorcycle. Notably, a BMW 650cc sports motorcycle valued at over 500,000 baht (US$15,260) was found, raising further questions about the tenant’s activities.

Inside, 31 year old Apiwat, known as Ball, was found asleep on the second floor. Police entered through a neighbouring building to apprehend him without incident.

Although no firearms were found, an empty 9mm ammunition box was discovered along with 708 methamphetamine pills stored in pink containers with foil and other drug paraphernalia.

Apiwat confessed to owning the methamphetamine for personal use and distribution but claimed the firearm belonged to his father and had been returned, reported KhaoSod.

Police informed him of the charges related to the possession and intent to distribute a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine). The confiscated items, including the pickup truck and motorcycles, were documented and sent to the police station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, police in Udon Thani arrested 26 year old Tanakorn, also known as Jango, after uncovering 167,600 methamphetamine pills in his possession. The bust, carried out on August 19, followed a six-month probe into his activities in Ban Phue district.