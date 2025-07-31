Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint

A 25 year old man died after his car crashed into a utility pole in Mueang Kanchanaburi district. The incident occurred at 10.45pm on July 30, with the impact splitting the vehicle in two, revealing firearms and kratom water bottles inside.

CCTV footage from a local restaurant captured the moment the car lost control and collided with a roadside pole at high speed. Police from Mueang Kanchanaburi police station and volunteers from the Pitak Kan Foundation arrived at the scene to find the deceased, identified as Sasipong, still in the driver’s seat.

Upon investigation, more than 20 bottles of kratom water were scattered around the crash site. An automatic firearm was discovered concealed in a side bag inside the vehicle, along with a fully loaded magazine containing seven .45 calibre bullets.

According to police, the incident began when the vehicle encountered a checkpoint near Kanchanaburi’s City Pillar Shrine. The driver attempted to evade the checkpoint, prompting the police to pursue the vehicle. The chase ended in a fatal accident.

Initial assessments suggest that the driver panicked upon seeing the checkpoint, likely due to the presence of the firearm and kratom water in the car, leading to his attempt to flee.

In similar news, a 19 year old motorcyclist named Phutthiphon suffered serious injuries, including a broken jaw and a deformed leg, after colliding with a car on U Thong Road near the Health Intersection in Horattanachai subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

The crash occurred at 12.40am on July 22. The driver of the car was identified as 54 year old comedian Katthathep Iamsiri, better known by his stage name Thongthong Mokjok. He was reportedly in shock following the incident.

Thongthong stated that he had left Bangkok at 9pm to deliver meatballs to students in a folk music band at Chomsurang Upatham School, where they were rehearsing for a competition.

On his return, he began feeling stomach discomfort and searched for a restroom. He reached the intersection and, according to his account, signalled to make a right turn after noticing a motorcycle in the distance. As he turned, the motorcycle struck his car with force.