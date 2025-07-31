Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

Following the visit of international ambassadors to Cambodia, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a plan to invite foreign ambassadors to its own border area. The aim is to show them the damage caused by recent clashes and to present Thailand’s side of the story.

The Cambodian military, yesterday, July 29, led ambassadors from 13 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar, to the disputed border area and the former battlefield.

According to Prachatai news agency, the delegation visited the border region in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, which lies adjacent to Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand.

A report in the Khmer Times stated that Cambodia highlighted the destruction allegedly caused by Thai military attacks and insisted that Cambodia had strictly adhered to both ceasefire agreements, whereas Thailand had violated them.

This move triggered public criticism of the Thai government for its lack of action in the media sphere. Critics argued that the Thai government was too slow in responding to the international narrative and failed to present its version of events in a timely manner.

Rat Chaleechan, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, later addressed the issue, stating that Cambodia had been able to act quickly because it was aware of when conditions would be safe. “They know this best because they have always been the first to launch attacks into Thai territory,” Rat claimed.

He went on to say that Thailand, which had abided by the ceasefire agreements, needed time to properly assess the area to ensure it was safe. He added that Thailand also needed to confirm that Cambodia would not violate the ceasefire again before inviting any foreign ambassadors to visit the area.

Rat concluded by announcing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would invite foreign ambassadors to the border site tomorrow, August 1.

Later, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commented that it did not matter who acted first or last. He stressed that he had instructed the Royal Thai Police to collect all evidence at the scene before allowing residents to return to their homes.

He also reassured the public that there was no need to worry about misinformation or fake news from other parties, as all matters must be based on facts.