Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

Thai government under pressure to counter Cambodia’s narrative in border dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
156 2 minutes read
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger
A house in Surin province was damaged in the border clashes. | Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Following the visit of international ambassadors to Cambodia, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a plan to invite foreign ambassadors to its own border area. The aim is to show them the damage caused by recent clashes and to present Thailand’s side of the story.

The Cambodian military, yesterday, July 29, led ambassadors from 13 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar, to the disputed border area and the former battlefield.

According to Prachatai news agency, the delegation visited the border region in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province, which lies adjacent to Ubon Ratchathani province in Thailand.

A report in the Khmer Times stated that Cambodia highlighted the destruction allegedly caused by Thai military attacks and insisted that Cambodia had strictly adhered to both ceasefire agreements, whereas Thailand had violated them.

This move triggered public criticism of the Thai government for its lack of action in the media sphere. Critics argued that the Thai government was too slow in responding to the international narrative and failed to present its version of events in a timely manner.

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | News by Thaiger
Cambodian military led the foreign ambassador to the border area. | Photo by Agence Kampuchea Press via AP

Rat Chaleechan, Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, later addressed the issue, stating that Cambodia had been able to act quickly because it was aware of when conditions would be safe. “They know this best because they have always been the first to launch attacks into Thai territory,” Rat claimed.

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | News by Thaiger
Phanom Dong Rak Hospital in Surin province | Photo by Sunny Chittawil via AP

He went on to say that Thailand, which had abided by the ceasefire agreements, needed time to properly assess the area to ensure it was safe. He added that Thailand also needed to confirm that Cambodia would not violate the ceasefire again before inviting any foreign ambassadors to visit the area.

Related Articles

Rat concluded by announcing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would invite foreign ambassadors to the border site tomorrow, August 1.

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | News by Thaiger
Phumtham Wechayachai | Photo by Thai Prime Minister’s Office via AP

Later, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai commented that it did not matter who acted first or last. He stressed that he had instructed the Royal Thai Police to collect all evidence at the scene before allowing residents to return to their homes.

He also reassured the public that there was no need to worry about misinformation or fake news from other parties, as all matters must be based on facts.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand grounds all drones as border tensions flare

10 minutes ago
Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese journalists arrested at Thai border released without charges

18 minutes ago
Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Rising mental distress as 200,000 displaced by border conflict

18 minutes ago
Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach gets sandy makeover to woo tourists

32 minutes ago
Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai national flag and message fly high in New York Time Square

42 minutes ago
Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches digital platform for migrant work permits

43 minutes ago
Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow | Thaiger Phuket News

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

48 minutes ago
Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize illegal e-cigarettes and ketamine in Bangkok raid

1 hour ago
Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike gang traps delivery driver in midnight road rage (video)

1 hour ago
Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand opens first cancer drug manufacturing facility

1 hour ago
Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers? | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Bangkok on her own terms: Is Thailand’s capital safe for solo female travellers?

1 hour ago
Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts | Thaiger Crime News

Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

2 hours ago
Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to invite foreign ambassadors to border after Cambodia tour

2 hours ago
Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drowning in rubbish: Mayor vows not to quit

2 hours ago
Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old | Thaiger Crime News

Trang police raid drug gang after murder linked to 33 year old

2 hours ago
Cambodia &#8216;catches&#8217; Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia ‘catches’ Thai spy pigeon, Thais in stitches

2 hours ago
Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery enthusiasts brave rain for lucky numbers in Ang Thong

2 hours ago
Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ratchaburi shop owner seeks lottery luck from temple spirit

2 hours ago
Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint | Thaiger Road deaths

Man dies in Kanchanaburi car crash after fleeing police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious body found at Bang Saen Beach, police seek identity

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain across 36 provinces

3 hours ago
Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo | Thaiger Thailand News

Pet paradise unleashed at Bangkok’s epic expo

18 hours ago
Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer accuses retired police of gun threat over parking dispute

18 hours ago
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

18 hours ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
156 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x