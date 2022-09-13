Top 5 reasons to hire a professional driver in Thailand

SPONSORED

Looking for a professioanl driver? If yes then you have come to the perfect place! Aside from the feeling of sitting comfortably in a car and being driven to the destination of your choice, hiring a professional driver in Thailand can benefit you in many ways. Some of the reasons include flexibility, safety and not getting lost on the road. If you want to live a life in Thailand as stress-free as possible, then it’s time for you to hire a personal driver. So let’s dig into the top 5 reasons to get a private driver in Thailand.

1. Driver knows the road better

Trying to find your way around can waste so much of your time and on top of that, you also waste unnecessary fuel. Yes, google Maps can help you navigate your way around but let’s face it, it’s not always accurate and you can end up getting lost. Professional drivers are experienced, have a great sense of direction and know several alternative routes to cut traffic. If you live in Bangkok, you know that getting stuck in traffic for hours can be a nightmare. Also, many experienced drivers have mastered the roads that link to other cities and towns.

2. More safety on the roads

Thailand has the 9th global rate of traffic fatalities, according to the 4th Global Status Report on Road Safety. Therefore, it is always a better option to have a professional driver to drive you around. This is because professional drivers are well trained and have the skills to drive on all types of roads. They know how to navigate a vehicle property and this reduces your chances of getting into an accident. As a result, you will feel safer on the road and will feel more comfortable if you are in an unfamiliar place. Your private driver’s top priority is to make sure that you are safe and comfortable.

3. You can make better use of your time

Being stuck behind the wheel for hours can waste so much of your precious time. Imagine the 1000 things you can do when you are not driving. By having a personal driver, you can sit comfortably in the backseat and keep your work on the go. You can spend time calling customers, writing emails or advertising copies and many other things to move your business forward. Also, instead of having to concentrate on the road when picking up or dropping off clients, you may concentrate more on giving them the best experience, which has the potential to generate a lot more business.

4. You don’t have to deal with finding a parking

Finding parking can be so stressful especially when you are living in a very populated city like Bangkok. Without a private driver, you won’t have to worry about parking and finding a parking space. This will not only shorten your journey, but it will also spare you from having to walk an additional 10 blocks because there are no parking spaces available.

5. Convenience and Luxury

Hiring a driver allows you more flexibility in your day. For instance, if you are unable to drop off or pick up your children from school, then you can rely on a personal driver to do that for you. Also if you travel often, you can always rely on a driver to drop you off and pick you up at the airport.

A private driver can reduce stress and increase productivity for you whether you’re travelling for work or pleasure. By having a personal driver, you can go anywhere you want, whenever you want and arrive at places on time and in style. Also with a private driver, you can enjoy a clean and comfortable ride.

SAIJAI’s professional drivers will arrive at your home or office, ready to drive you around in the luxury of your own car. Don’t have a car? No problem! You will be glad to know that SAIJAI also offers you a driver with a private car. We offer drivers that are reliable, punctual, experienced, knows the roads well and can drive you around safely in Thailand. So sit back and relax comfortably while our driver will drive you to wherever you want to go.

