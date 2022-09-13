Connect with us

Thai govt increase minimum wage by 5% starting on October 1

Photo by ILO Asia-Pacific via Flickr

The Thai Cabinet today agreed to increase the minimum wage throughout the country by 5%. The highest rate is 354 baht per day in Chon Buri, Rayong, and Phuket. The new rate will come into effect on October 1.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin discussed the topic at today’s Cabinet meeting and it was approved. It is the first time in two years there has been an increase in workers’ salaries.

The minimum wage will be not hiked up to the workers’ asking rate of 492 baht per day.

The rate will be different in each province according to the GDP and cost of living in each area. The increasing rates are divided into nine groups:

  1. The minimum wage is 354 baht per day in Chon Buri, Rayong, and Phuket
  2. The minimum wage is 353 baht per day in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakarn, and Samut Sakhon
  3. The minimum wage is 345 baht per day in Chachengsao
  4. The minimum wage is 343 baht per day in Ayutthaya
  5. The minimum wage is 340 baht per day in Prachin Buri, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Suphan Buri, Song Khla, Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lop Buri, and Saraburi
  6. The minimum wage is 338 baht per day in Mukdaharn, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkram, Chantaburi, and Nakhon Nayok
  7. The minimum wage is 335 baht per day in Petchabun, Kanchanaburi, Bueng Karn, Chainart, Nakhon Panom, Payao, Surin, Yasothorn, Roi Et, Loei, Pattalung, Uttaradit, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Kiri Khan, Pitsanuloak, Ang Thong, Sra Kaew, Buriram, and Petchaburi
  8. The minimum wage is 332 baht per day in Amnart Charoen, Mae Hong Sorn, Chiang Rai, Trang, Si Sakate, Nong Bua Lampu, Uthai Thani, Lampang, Lamphun, Chumporn, Mahasarakarm, Sing Buri, Satun, Prae, Sukhothai, Kampaengpetch, Ratchaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chaiyaphum, Ranong, and Pichit
  9. The minimum wage is 328 baht per day in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwas, Nan, and Udon Thani

PM office spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisi, revealed today that the minimum wage was adjusted and increased according to the consideration of the Wages Committee, and the government expected that it wouldn’t affect the overall economy.

SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews | TNN Online

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

