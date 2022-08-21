Home Services
SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
I am sure most of us have at least one interests that we always wanted to pursue. Whether it’s an instrument you want to learn, yoga, meditation or painting. But taking time out of our busy schedules and hectic lifestyles to pursue hobbies is not always easy. Furthermore, learning new skills take time and managing our time effectively is important. But to advance in life, we should constantly be attempting to learn and practice new skills. One of the best ways for both children and adults to develop or learn new skills effectively and in the quickest way is to opt for a private tutor.
Online Courses vs In-person tutor
There is no doubt in regards to the value and benefits one can attain from online or digital learning. With online learning courses, one can have more flexibility and you can also save costs. However, building relationships online is often not as effective as building them in person.
Establishing a relationship between a learner and a private tutor is beneficial. Since many of us have been working from home lately, we are all aware that a Zoom call can’t completely replace the experience of face-to-face interactions. In-person learning allows learners to connect better with their tutors. This is because the tutor can focus on the needs of each individual and teach them according to their pace. In-person learning allows the tutor to better and more quickly understand all the additional challenges a learner may have with attention, discipline, and motivation.
SAIJAI has a list of professional tutors that can offer one-on-one learning sessions at home. The categories include academic tutoring for various subjects including languages, maths, science, engineering, art and much more. By giving your child the tools and resources necessary to succeed in school, tutoring will raise his or her self-esteem and confidence.
Looking to learn yoga but don’t know where to start? You will be glad to know that SAIJAI also provides yoga instructors. Your instructor will be able to walk you through the fundamentals and teach you positions tailored to your need. For example, instructors might ask questions about your current health status, provide feedback, or suggest modifications based on your body type or level of fitness. The teachers will also show you how to do each pose correctly and demonstrate proper breathing methods.
For those who have always been interested in music, you can opt for private music lessons at home by selecting a professional music teacher through the SAIJAI platform. Private music lessons give you or your child the chance to get immediate feedback from a professional instructor. You can invest as much time as necessary in creating the necessary muscle memory to get the ideal talent you seek.
SAIJAI, Thailand’s leading home service marketplace offers a large selection of homecare services. The platform has over 2,000 service providers across the country. In addition to tutoring, the home care services offered also include cleaning services, geriatric care, child care, drivers, pet care, home maintenance, and beauty services.
To learn more about SAIJAI homecare services in Bangkok CLICK
Receive a special 50 Baht discount on your booking by informing admin the code SAIJAITHAIGER
