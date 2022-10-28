Connect with us

Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022)

PHOTO: Freepik

The spookiest day of the year is quickly approaching! But will there be any celebrations? Will kids go trick-or-treating? Should you get your scariest costume ready? Do Thais celebrate Halloween at all?! Halloween Thailand 2022.

Halloween is a big thing in most Western countries. It’s the day when kids, teens, and adults dress up in costumes, carve out pumpkins, and have fun with all things spooky. Everything is decorated with pumpkins, skeletons, and ghosts, from houses to high-rise buildings, to throw the spookiness into high gear. In Thailand, things are different. You won’t see the celebratory mood in every corner of the country. But this doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Halloween. There are actually plenty of things you can do to join in the spooky festivities. Here’s what you need to know about Halloween in Thailand this 2022.

What is Halloween?

Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Unsplash

According to the History Channel, Halloween has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The Celts held this festival because they believed that on 31 October, the boundaries between the worlds of the living and the dead may become blurry, and spirits might make a return to earth. During this festival, people would light bonfires and dress up to ward off ghosts. As a result, well-known Halloween elements like witches, ghosts, and goblins came to be linked with the occasion.

In the 8th Century, Pope Gregory III established 1 November as All Saints Day with the intention of honouring all heavenly beings. The day preceding, it was named ‘All Hallows Eve.’ All Hallows Eve customs and Celtic traditions gradually mixed together over time, eventually evolving into Halloween as we know it today.

Nowadays, Halloween is no longer directly associated with any religion. Instead, it’s a holiday full of fun, candies, trick-or-treating, Jack O’ Lanterns, ghost stories, parties, and, obviously, fancy costumes.

Does Thailand celebrate Halloween?

Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

Traditionally, there’s nothing special about 31 October in Thailand. It’s not “the spookiest day of the year,” kids don’t go trick-or-treating, nobody puts Jack O’ Lantern in their front yard, and people don’t dress up in costumes. Halloween is generally not a thing in Thailand. Some Thais also have strong beliefs in supernatural beings. They highly regard spirits and feel that participating in Halloween would enrage them. Halloween Thailand 2022.

That said, you can still find some Halloween festivities in Thailand, especially in touristy areas like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket. Due to massive tourism and strong Western influences, Halloween continues to grow in popularity in Thailand. You can now find numerous festivals, parties, and all kinds of events to celebrate the holiday. Adults who like to dress up and party will fill nightclubs, while kids can enjoy Halloween-themed activities like arts and crafts. Certain events may include treat-or-treating, but it’s different from those in the West. It’s usually contained in those events instead of knocking on people’s doors.

Some shops, cafes, and restaurants put up Halloween decorations. There are also plenty of Halloween-themed things on sale for both adults and kids to enjoy, from candies and cookies to accessories. So don’t worry. You can still have your Halloween fun in Thailand!

Halloween in Thailand: what to know and where to go (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Freepik

If you want to join in the Halloween spirit, keep in mind that most Thai people don’t celebrate Halloween. Even locals who celebrate still don’t care about most of the Halloween traditions that are important elsewhere. Therefore, don’t go around your neighbourhood wearing scary costumes and looming above people to act scary. And don’t go knocking on people’s doors asking for a trick or treat.

Where to celebrate Halloween in and around Bangkok 

With Bangkok now back in full swing, clubs, restaurants, and hotels have lined up activities to get in on the spooky action. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly event or you want to party all night, here are the best places you can go to enjoy Halloween in Bangkok. 

Haunted Mansion Halloween Party (For adults)

Halloween Thailand 2022

PHOTO: Haunted Mansion Halloween Party at Abandoned Mansion Bar

When: 28 – 29 October 2022, 18:00 – 02:00

Address: B2 Floor of The Coach Hotel 41 Soi Sukhumvit 14, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Head to the Abandoned Mansion Bar and immerse yourself in the eerily spooky ambience this Friday and Saturday. Enjoy live music, a Resident Evil-themed dance performance, and the Coco Show inspired by the Coco film. There’ll be 4 Halloween-themed drinks to sip while you’re enjoying the performances and having fun, such as Villain’s Kiss and Hotel California. Get dressed in your fiercest costumes to win prizes!

Petting Zoo at Bar Yard (For adults)

When: 29 October 2022, 16:00 until late

Address:Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Dress up as your favourite furry alter egos for the Bar Yard and dance the night away to the tunes of DJ Justin Mills and DJ Dunk. To spice up your night, there’ll be various Halloween-themed features, like specially crafted spooky cocktails.

Trick or Treat Halloween Party (Adults)

Halloween Thailand 2022

PHOTO: Above Eleven Bangkok

When: 29 October 2022, 18:00 – 02:00

Address: Fraser Suites, 38/8 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Want to have a wicked good time this Halloween? Grab your pals, dress in your scariest costumes, and get ready for a sexy night of spooky cocktails & Nikkei bites at Above Eleven. DJ Rory will elevate the experience with groovy music.

Halloween Brunch Weekend (Family friendly)

When: 29 – 30 October 2022, 11:30 – 16:00

Address: 14, 2 Soi Somkid, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Bring your kids to enjoy a spooktacular brunch at the Siri House this weekend. The children-focused Halloween brunch won’t only come with delicious food but also an array of entertainment. Kids can get Halloween face painting, be competitive in games, and watch classic children’s Halloween movies like Hotel Transylvania.

Green Me Organic Farm Halloween Party (Family friendly)

Halloween Thailand 2022

PHOTO: Green Me Organic Farm Halloween Party

When: 29 – 30 October – 2 parties per day, 10:00 – 13:00 (1st party) and 15:00 – 18:00 (2nd party)

Address: 888 Nikhom San Ton Eng Lam Takhong Rd, Nong Sarai, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima 3013

Have a spooky, fun time with your kids at the Green Me Halloween Party. There’ll be a special spooky Halloween meal, all kinds of fun games, and fun prizes. Let your kids wear their best costumes and win the competition! Halloween Thailand 2022.

Now that you know where to go to enjoy Halloween in Bangkok, it’s time to prepare your spookiest, sexiest, or most clever costume!

If you want to experience Thailand’s festivals, HERE are the best ones.

 

