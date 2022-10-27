How to be an English teacher in Thailand?

Boasting incredible food, beautiful nature, rich culture, and plenty of nightlife, who doesn’t want to call Thailand home? And for foreigners who wish to live in this vibrant country, teaching English is one of the most popular ways to do it. Working as an English teacher in Thailand is all about the lifestyle. You can learn about the colourful local culture, explore the country, taste the delicious food, and still earn money. Plus, you’ll feel at home straight away. The local people are friendly, and the ever-growing expat community is just as hospitable. Sounds like an absolute dream, right?

But the question is, how do you become an English teacher in Thailand? What are the requirements? Here’s a simple guide to help you start your teaching journey in the Land of Smiles.

What are the requirements for teaching English in Thailand?

There are some essential requirements you will have to meet to be able to teach English in Thailand. Fortunately, the requirements are pretty straightforward. Depending on the type of English teaching job you’re applying for, some of them are even flexible. Below are the basic requirements and qualifications:

TEFL certification

Although you can teach English in Thailand without a TEFL certificate, the majority of schools will ask for it. Getting the certificate will provide you with relevant training, such as how to create lesson plans, teach vocabulary through movements, and make lessons more engaging. And, of course, the course will review English grammar, pronunciation, and spelling rules. These will help you feel more confident about teaching English, especially if you’ve never taught before. Besides, it gives you more opportunities to earn a higher income and makes you a competitive candidate.

You can complete your TEFL course and get the certificate before you go, or you can also complete it in Thailand. The latter option is great if you want to familiarise yourself with the local culture and education system before you actually teach. Moreover, getting a TEFL course in Thailand is generally more affordable. Some TEFL courses will even help you obtain your visa and work permit.

A bachelor’s degree in any subject

This one is not an option. If you want to teach in Thailand, you need to have at least a bachelor’s degree. It doesn’t need to be in education, and you don’t need to be a teacher by profession. You can have a degree in psychology, marketing, engineering, or others. As long as you have a four-year diploma or degree from an accredited university, you will meet this requirement.

Be a native English speaker (or at least speak at a native level)

Being a native English speaker and holding a passport from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand is not a requirement. However, it’s highly preferred and might make you a top candidate for the job. But don’t worry if you’re not a native English speaker. You still have plenty of opportunities to teach English in Thailand as long as you are fluent in the language and speak at a native level.

If you are a non-native English speaker, you’ll need to prove your fluency in the language by providing a TOEIC score of at least 600 or an IELTS score of at least 5.5.

Not a native English speaker but holds a passport from the UK, US, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand? You might be able to apply for jobs as a native speaker.

What are the visa requirements?

You will need a Non-Immigrant B Visa if you want to be an English teacher in Thailand. If you manage to secure a job before you depart to Thailand, you can apply for the visa in your country of origin and then obtain your work permit in Thailand. On the other hand, if you plan to find a job in Thailand, you will have to enter the country using a tourist visa. Once you find a job, you’ll have to convert your tourist visa to a Non-Immigrant B Visa. In order to do this, you’ll need to apply for the visa from outside of Thailand. This means that you’ll have to visit a nearby country to do a “visa run”. Make sure that your passport is valid for at least six months. You’ll also need to bring passport photos, an original bachelor’s degree, transcripts, a certified criminal background check, and the letter from your employer with the job offer. If you decide to get your TEFL course in Thailand, they should be able to provide assistance with the visa application process.

After you obtain your visa, you’ll be required to take a physical exam and obtain a medical certificate from a Thai doctor before getting a work permit. The last thing you need to apply for after receiving your work permit is a teaching license. You need to provide your passport with the Non-Immigrant B Visa, work permit, passport photos, certified criminal background check, original copy of your bachelor’s degree, and university transcripts. The expiration of your Non-Immigrant B Visa and work visa will typically be the same as your teaching contract.

How do I find teaching jobs in Thailand?

After you’re sure that you’re qualified, it’s time to look for a job! From public schools to international schools to private tutoring, you can find English teachers seem to always be in demand in Thailand. This means that you’ll find job openings all year round.

You can find teaching jobs online. There are many great job posting websites where you can find an array of job postings. Online forums and Facebook groups can also be a good place to start your job search. Another way to find a teaching job is to take copies of your CV and go from school to school. And for those who do their TEFL course in Thailand, the school might be able to help you out.

And there you have it — there’s everything you need to know about the requirements to teach in Thailand.

