Sky’s the limit: CIB nabs Starlink scammer in Bangkok condo bust

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested a Chinese man at a condominium in Bangkok. They seized 10 Starlink satellite Internet devices, allegedly intended for a call centre scam gang operating from the condo.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) are actively investigating and monitoring the import and export of equipment used by call centre scam gangs, such as Starlink devices, which transmit or receive Internet signals via satellite, SIM cards, and other electronic devices.

Advertisements

As a result of this operation, officers seized 86 Starlink devices and 30,000 SIM cards between June and September of this year.

CIB police recently discovered a secret delivery of Starlink devices from a condominium on Pracharat Bamphen Road in the Huay Kwang district of Bangkok to multiple call centre scam gang offices.

Consequently, CIB officers sought a search warrant from the Criminal Court and raided the accommodation yesterday, September 26. A 25 year old Chinese man, named Cao, presented himself as the caretaker of the condo room. Ten Starlink devices were found and confiscated on the premises.

Cao denied any involvement in the crime. He explained that he entered Thailand on a tourist visa and worked with his brother-in-law, named Ma. Cao claimed that Ma operated an international parcel delivery service in Phuket and Bangkok.

Ma, based in Phuket, asked Cao to manage the business in Bangkok, so he stayed at the condo and provided services to customers. Cao insisted that Ma never informed him about the destinations of the deliveries or the identities of the senders and receivers.

Advertisements

Based on Cao’s account, he was initially charged under Section 246 of the Customs Act: hiding, distributing, or taking away products that are imported into the country without going through customs proceedings. The penalty is imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of four times the value of the products, or both.

Cao may face additional charges if officers find evidence proving that he was aware of the criminal activities and was willing to participate in the illegal operation.