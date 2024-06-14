Four Twenty is building a solid cannabis community through events

FourTwenty X Amber Farm Strain drop Boat Party with Full Moon Sesh. Image via Four Twenty Thailand

“Our main ambition is to share our expertise on premium-quality cannabis products and to create an unforgettable experience by seamlessly fitting them into your lifestyle,” wrote Four Twenty, one of Thailand’s biggest cannabis companies, on their website. And one way they do it is through lifestyle events. These events have played a crucial role in normalising cannabis within Thai society and gradually changing people’s attitudes towards the plant. While progress is ongoing, the positive impact of their efforts is clear as perception shifts favourably towards cannabis, at least among the general public.

Weekly and special events to create a vibrant community

Four Twenty stands out in Thailand’s thriving cannabis industry thanks to their diverse range of THC and CBD products, as well as their strategic presence with multiple locations across Bangkok. However, what truly sets them apart and makes them a well-loved cannabis company in the country is their effort to foster a collaborative environment through weekly and special events. These events are critical to their community-building efforts.

The weekly events, often held in their very own High Garden in Asoke, serve as a platform to showcase their top cannabis offerings. These events celebrate the very essence of cannabis culture, inviting guests to explore the finest products and get firsthand insights into the latest trends. But beyond simply showcasing their top-tier offerings, Four Twenty’s weekly events also provide regular opportunities for the local cannabis community to come together. It’s a safe place where people from all walks of life can have fun, learn, and connect over a shared interest in cannabis.

In addition to weekly events, Four Twenty’s special events are also something that the cannabis enthusiasts in Thailand often look forward to. Their past events are always full of fun and interactive activities. Participants were given the opportunity to showcase their skills while enjoying a laid-back atmosphere with like-minded individuals. Their Four Twenty High Garden 4/20 Celebration ‘Up in the Clouds,’ held on April 20, 2024, for example, was fascinating with activities like Bong Pong and Guess the Strain. Moreover, the event was free, making it accessible to everyone interested in joining the celebration.

Four Twenty also regularly joins various cannabis events in Thailand. The latest event was the 420 HighLand, which was held on June 8 to 9. They collaborated with brands like Mascotte and Zuki at this event.

Upcoming events to look forward to

Four Twenty is constantly stepping up their game and impressing everyone with each new event they host. They’ve got some exciting events lined up, including their anniversary celebration, Cannaversary Vol. 2, on June 22 at their very own High Garden, starting at 4:20 pm until late. The party will have that classic Four Twenty vibe with an intergalactic theme. For 600 THB, you get entry to High Garden, access to the after-party at Mustache, two drinks, and two J’s.

With their track record of innovation and creativity, Four Twenty’s future events are sure to continue exceeding expectations. Through these efforts, Four Twenty helps establish cannabis as a socially accepted and valued part of modern living in Thailand.

Stay in the loop with Four Twenty by following them on Facebook for the latest updates on events and promotions. Additionally, be sure to visit their website regularly to stay informed about all things Four Twenty related.

Sponsored