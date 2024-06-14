PM Srettha monitors Bangkok canal development projects

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has taken a hands-on approach to ensure the success of a monumental development project in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday or 6th Cycle Anniversary on July 28.

The ambitious Klong Ong Ang and Klong Bang Lamphu project, one of 10 initiatives aimed at rejuvenating Bangkok, has been hailed for transforming the cityscape, making it cleaner, more organised, and aesthetically pleasing.

During his visit, the 62 year old PM urged Bangkok authorities to spotlight the canal’s key attractions to lure tourists, stressing the importance of promoting Klong Ong Ang Canal to an international audience.

“We must highlight the unique features of these canals to attract visitors from around the globe.”

Locals have echoed the prime minister’s enthusiasm, calling on the governor and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to maintain the area’s cleanliness and orderliness continuously. They believe that sustained efforts are crucial for the project’s long-term success and appeal.

Before inspecting the progress at Bang Lamphu Museum and overseeing preparations for the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River, Srettha ensured that all initiatives were advancing as planned, reported Pattaya Mail.

