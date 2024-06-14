PM Srettha monitors Bangkok canal development projects

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:32, 14 June 2024| Updated: 16:32, 14 June 2024
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has taken a hands-on approach to ensure the success of a monumental development project in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday or 6th Cycle Anniversary on July 28.

The ambitious Klong Ong Ang and Klong Bang Lamphu project, one of 10 initiatives aimed at rejuvenating Bangkok, has been hailed for transforming the cityscape, making it cleaner, more organised, and aesthetically pleasing.

During his visit, the 62 year old PM urged Bangkok authorities to spotlight the canal’s key attractions to lure tourists, stressing the importance of promoting Klong Ong Ang Canal to an international audience.

“We must highlight the unique features of these canals to attract visitors from around the globe.”

Locals have echoed the prime minister’s enthusiasm, calling on the governor and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to maintain the area’s cleanliness and orderliness continuously. They believe that sustained efforts are crucial for the project’s long-term success and appeal.

Before inspecting the progress at Bang Lamphu Museum and overseeing preparations for the Royal Barge Procession on the Chao Phraya River, Srettha ensured that all initiatives were advancing as planned, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, the Deputy Interior Minister visited Lamphun to inaugurate the Sustainable Community Income Development Project and encourage provincial development officers. The event took place on June 13 at the Ministry of Interior Market Organisation’s Lamphun branch (Central Tunnel Market). Minister Kriang Kalptinan emphasised the significance of the project, stating its primary objective is to develop, promote, and support marketing channels.

In other news, Bangkok Land, a Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)-listed company, is poised to transform Mueang Thong Thani into a smart city district. This ambitious plan includes the establishment of a new seafood and fruit centre aimed at providing affordable goods to attract tourists to Nonthaburi. The development is strategically timed to coincide with the launch of the Pink Line monorail service, set to commence operations next year.

