Sneak peek into Siam Green’s newest branch in Bangkok’s Chinatown

Image courtesy of Siam Green

The beloved weed shop, Siam Green, is opening a new branch in Bangkok’s Chinatown! Since its debut in May 2023, Siam Green has successfully established 3 stores in Bangkok and Koh Samui. The new Chinatown branch, which officially launched on 1 March 2024, is the fourth location for Siam Green in Thailand.

The brand’s core mission remains focused on providing quality cannabis products to those who appreciate them most. They carefully chose Chinatown as their newest location due to the neighbourhood’s vibrant community and the people it attracts.

What to expect at Siam Green Chinatown

Siam Green’s high-quality cannabis products, knowledgeable budtenders, and cosy space have made them the go-to weed shop for both tourists and locals looking to get their green fix in Bangkok and Koh Samui. And the newly opened Chinatown location promises to provide the same exceptional experience as their other weed shops. With extensively trained staff, you can rely on Siam Green Chinatown’s budtenders to offer expert advice tailored to your needs. Their attentive approach ensures personalised recommendations aligned with your preferences and desired outcomes.

If you’ve shopped at Siam Green’s other locations before, then you already know that safety and quality are their top priorities – nothing else comes close in importance. This means that you can look forward to a wide selection of the safest cannabis products in the country, from flowers to edibles to CBD oils. But aside from the usual products, the Chinatown branch will feature exclusive strains that you won’t find in the other Siam Green stores.

In terms of interior design, the new Siam Green branch is all about capturing the vibrant essence of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Stepping into the space, you’ll be surrounded by a curated collection of artwork and vintage photographs. The design seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with nostalgic charm, with hints of gold sprinkled throughout alongside the iconic green hues of Siam Green. And, of course, the atmosphere is cosy, warm, and inviting, so you can be sure to enjoy your time in the Bangkok’s weed shop.

Get ready for the grand opening party

Siam Green Chinatown officially opened its doors on 1 March 2024, with a grand opening event to be announced soon. Similar to their past grand openings, this one is going to be a lively occasion where you can sample cannabis products and connect with like-minded people. To stay updated on the details of the grand opening party, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or LINE.

Alternatively, drop by today and be one of the first people to experience Siam Green Chinatown and indulge in their offerings. Situated at 325 Maha Chai Road, Siam Green Chinatown, cater perfectly to both morning pick-me-ups and post-party needs. In their own words, “If you buy from Siam Green, you are buying from a company that has done all of the homework for you!” So why not experience their quality firsthand and see for yourself why so many people in Bangkok (and Thailand) trust this weed shop?

Sponsored