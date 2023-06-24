Thaiger Top Shelf: More amazing cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok (Videos)

PHOTO: By Cova Software on Unsplash

In the bustling city of Bangkok, where tradition meets modernity, it seems there’s a shop or market for just about everything, doesn’t it? So why should the world of cannabis be left out? Ever since the Thai government took the decision to light up that ‘Legalize It’ sign in June 2022, cannabis aficionados have been treated to some top-notch dispensaries. Roll up (pun absolutely intended), as we explore 4 amazing cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok that everyone has been buzzing about!

Izumo Green

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

On the hunt for an enthralling fusion of Japanese culture and cannabis in the heart of Bangkok? Then Izumo Green, nestled in the buzzing Asoke area, is the place for you. Founded by Kenji, a former DJ and now CEO, Izumo Green’s flagship store is conveniently located on the first floor of the FICO building. It’s just a block away from Soi Cowboy.

As you step into Izumo Green, their amiable budtenders will greet you with a warm ‘Irasshaimase’ and introduce you to a world that is 100% organic and incredibly inviting. Their premium products range from locally grown flowers to high-end Japanese whiskey found in their cosy bar and lounge. Supporting the local Thai economy, this dispensary sure knows how to blend two cultures in style.

One product that’s creating quite the stir is their signature strain called ‘Geisha’. This mysterious and enticing strain boasts a 90% sativa dominance and a whopping 25% THC. Not only is it organically grown in Thailand, but it also offers users a sense of genki – a powerful, joyful feeling that leaves you relaxed yet energised. Trust us, you’ll be gushing for the Geisha in no time!

Frost

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

If you’re searching for a cannabis dispensary with an ever-so-cool vibe, then it’s time to slide on over to Frost. Open daily from 10:00 am to 01:00am, the dispensary is located in the bustling heart of Silom. It’s just a stone’s throw away from BTS Saladaeng station and Soi Patpong. Plus, they have plans to expand to Phuket and Pattaya.

Adding to their unique credentials, Frost has officially partnered with Rolling Loud Music Festival. They even offer exclusive merchandise collaborations.

But the real magic lies in their special strains, particularly the locally-grown White Rainbow. This intriguing hybrid sativa stands out with a 25% THC potency. The delightful flavour profile, combining sweetness, cake, and ice cream, is not only a treat for your palate but also perfectly pairs with outdoor activities. Expect to feel awakened and energised in the most chilled out way possible.

KQ Dispensary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Get ready for an experience that combines a flair for fun with top-notch cannabis at the fabulous KQ dispensary. Situated in the heart of the bustling Charoen Krung area, KQ Dispensary is a mere five minutes’ walk from BTS Saphan Taksin. That’s why it’s the perfect destination for a convenient and exciting outing in Bangkok.

With ‘Knowledge’ and ‘Quality’ seamlessly woven into its name, KQ Dispensary boasts a spectacular array of strains. One to watch out for is Funky Charms, a 50-50 hybrid that is an undeniable star in the KQ galaxy. According to Daniel, the owner of KQ Dispensary, this charismatic strain packs a fruity punch with 26% THC. The dispensary thoughtfully select it as a farm-to-dispensary offering, ensuring it supports every facet of the local Thai economy.

Indulge in the unique apricot and grapefruit flavours of Funky Charms. It’s magically delicious and leaves you feeling relaxed yet rejuvenated!

Cannabis Kingdom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Located in Silom’s Convent Street, Cannabis Kingdom is just a five-minute walk from BTS Saphan Taksin. Featuring a diverse selection of strains, the star at Cannabis Kingdom today is the impressive hybrid, Banana Daddy. Grown right in Bangkok, Banana Daddy showcases a balanced 50-50 mix of Indica and Sativa, and helps support the local economy. You’ll be feeling fabulous, relaxed, and talkative after indulging in this fruity delight. With its citrusy and fresh flavour profile, Banana Daddy promises an uplifting experience that you won’t soon forget. Plus, you can enjoy it under the shade of the lovely garden at Cannabis Kingdom.

The realm of Cannabis Kingdom extends from Bangkok to Samui, creating a network of dispensaries adorned with stunning strains and charming company. Yes, Cannabis Kingdom has sister locations in Samui’s Choengmon Beach and Chaweng Beach. With sister locations situated in the picturesque Choengmon Beach and Chaweng Beach in Samui, you’ll know just where to head for top-notch cannabis, whether you’re planning a visit or already soaking up island vibes.

To share in this royal experience and get your very own taste of Banana Daddy, head on over to Cannabis Kingdom. Be sure to mention the Thaiger and receive a 10% discount on any flower!

Follow us on :













So, there you have it – the 4 cannabis dispensaries in Bangkok that are sure to leave you on a high (pun, once again, very much intended). Relish the opportunity to experience these unique establishments and delve into a world of strains and treats that cater to every cannabis lover. Happy exploring!

For more awesome cannabis dispensaries, check out our article on the best dispensaries in Bangkok.