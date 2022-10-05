Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood

“The show must go on,” as the old adage goes, and this was certainly the case at a recent ordination ceremony under threat of flooding in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok.

The owner of a lighting and sound company, Moo, was hired to set up a concert stage for an ordination ceremony at Samakiyaram Temple in the central province of Pathum Thani last Saturday, October 1.

The Moo team set up the stage in the morning when everything was fine and dry but when it came to showtime in the evening the water level in the Chao Phraya River beside the temple had risen considerably and the nearby community were plodging knee-deep in water.

Moo nor the residents could move the stage, which had thankfully escaped flooding, so they decided that “the show must go on!”

A determined audience shrugged off the poor weather conditions and moved their seats up to the main pavilion which was safe from the rising tide and it was from there where they enjoyed the show.

TikTok videos of the event showed one man paddling in a boat to tip a singer while another woman danced on her boat after giving a tip to the band.

Many Thai netizens commented how much they appreciated the lengths they went to, to put on a show in such conditions, while others were worried that the performers and audience were in danger of being electrocuted. But the show went on and fun was had by all who were there.

