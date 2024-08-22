Harvard comeback: Pita’s return to the political arena

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Pita Limjaroenrat, the exiled political leader with unfinished business in Thai politics, is making an unexpected return to his old stomping grounds. The former leader of the now-disbanded Move Forward Party (MFP), who’s currently sidelined by a 10-year political ban, snagged a prestigious spot as a Democracy Fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

“This is an exciting opportunity to continue my commitment to promoting leadership and democratic principles across the ASEAN region.”

Pita’s fellowship will see him diving deep into two main goals — sharing and learning. The embattled ex-politician aims to share his hard-earned insights into leadership, political struggles, democracy, and public policy with the global academic community.

Pita also has his sights set on absorbing cutting-edge political governance strategies through rigorous exchanges with global leaders.

“My work in developing the next generation of leaders at Harvard will be a rigorous exchange of political governance knowledge and interactions with global leaders, preparing me to return as a better political leader when the time is right.”

Pita’s journey to Harvard marks a significant chapter in his career, as he transitions from the turbulent political landscape of Thailand to the hallowed halls of one of the world’s most respected universities.

While his political wings may be clipped for now, Pita’s latest move suggests he’s far from done with the fight for democracy. As he sharpens his skills and builds new alliances, many are left wondering if this Harvard fellowship is merely a stepping stone for a dramatic political comeback, reported Bangkok Post.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pita vows to reform Thailand’s broken political system

Thailand’s political arena has been thrown into disarray once again, as Pita Limjaroenrat, the embattled leader of the now-dissolved Move Forward Party (MFP), issues a stark warning: without judicial reform, the country will continue to go around in circles.

Pita’s comments follow two seismic court rulings that not only disbanded his progressive party but also ousted a prime minister, leaving the nation in a state of uncertainty.

The former MFP leader, who was barred from politics for a decade, remains defiant.

“A 10-year ban won’t break my resolve.”

The 43 year old former politician emphasised his commitment to pushing for major reforms aimed at depoliticising independent institutions. Reflecting on the chaotic cycle of coups and court rulings that have plagued Thailand for two decades, Pita remarked that people confuse movement with progress.

“It’s almost like we’re going somewhere, but actually, we’re going nowhere.”

The political turbulence in Thailand is far from new, with the country trapped in a relentless tug-of-war between popular political parties and an entrenched establishment closely linked to the military and judiciary. This ongoing struggle has seen multiple governments toppled, often by court rulings that critics argue overstep their jurisdiction.

In a scathing critique, 134 Thai academics and legal experts echoed Pita’s concerns, accusing the courts of damaging public trust in both the legal system and democracy itself. Despite the recent blows, Pita is not stepping away quietly. He plans to return to Harvard University as a democracy fellow and is even contemplating writing a memoir of his tumultuous political journey, reported The Nation.

While Thailand’s political landscape remains volatile, Pita remains optimistic about his eventual return.

“I’ll be waiting for my time. I still very much want to bring about change in Thailand.”

Pita promises to come back stronger and more prepared to lead the nation through its most challenging times.