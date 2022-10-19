Guides
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Whether you’re a boxing fan or just looking for something cool to watch in Bangkok, watching a live Muay Thai fight is a must. Aside from being incredibly exciting and entertaining, watching a Muay Thai fight in Bangkok will give you a closer look into Thai culture. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed by anyone visiting Thailand’s capital. So, if you want to catch some live Muay Thai in Bangkok, here are some of the best places to go.
Rajadamnern Stadium (Ratchadamnoen Stadium)
Address: 8 Rajadamnern Nok Road, Wat Somanas, Pomprapsattruphai, Bangkok 10100
Opening its doors for the first time in 1945, it’s the oldest boxing stadium in the city. Commonly referred to as Radja, this stadium is very popular among tourists thanks to its central location near the tourist area in the Old City area, Khao San Road, and the Chao Phraya River. Many champions of Muay Thai frequently compete for fame and glory in this stadium. Therefore, it’s one of the best places to go if you want to watch elite Muay Thai fights. Moreover, the stadium also hosts fights between female fighters.
You can watch matches every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Be sure to book your tickets on their official website beforehand. Ringside (2000 THB) and second-class seats (1500 THB) are the best if you want an unobstructed view.
New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Address: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220
Along with Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is one of the two most important arenas for modern Muay Thai stadiums in Bangkok. It was a legendary venue where all professional fighters aspired to fight, and the best ones were made. However, the stadium was moved from its original location, next to Lumpini Park, to its current location near the Don Muang airport a few years back. Since it’s very far from downtown, it’s no longer a popular place for tourists. That said, elite Muay Thai athletes still compete here regularly, so travelling to the stadium is still worth it if you want to see thrilling, high-profile fights.
Matches take place on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Weekdays tend to have the best shows, but you can still catch big names or title fights on weekends. Tickets for normal seats cost 1000 – 2000 THB, but cheaper seats are also available.
Rangsit Boxing Stadium
Address: 323 Phahonyothin Road, Prachatipat Thanyaburi, Pathumthani 12130
Rangsit Boxing Stadium is more traditional than the other stadiums on this list. It’s located a little outside of Bangkok, in the province of Pathum Thani. However, they regularly host high-quality fights. Aside from the roaring excitement from the crowd, fights in Rangsit Boxing Stadium are also completed with a DJ spinning live from the decks. There are two rings in the stadium, one for male and the other for female fighters.
The matches here, known as Muay Man Wan Suk, are held on Fridays from 18:00. It’s also live on television, which is a great alternative if you prefer to stay in but wants to join in the fun. The only downside of the stadium is its location, which is often made worse by the traffic.
Siam Boxing Stadium
Address: 74 Moo 12, Soi Phet Kasem 87, Om Noi, 74130 Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon, 74130
Siam Boxing Stadium is a good option if you don’t mind leaving Bangkok’s hectic city centre for a little while. Situated in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, the stadium is occasionally referred to as Omnoi after the neighbourhood where it’s located in. The venue is small but no less exciting. Here, you can watch high-quality fights of the nation’s champions, including international Muay Thai fighters. Prices are generally more affordable than other stadiums on this list, starting from 300 THB.
World Siam Stadium
Address: 3500 Lat Phrao Rd, Khlong Chan Ladprao, Khet Bang Kapi, Bangkok 10240
World Siam Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in Bangkok. It markets itself as a place to show and introduce Muay Thai to people worldwide. Their goal is to develop, support, and unite all fighters around the world to become one family. Although it is fairly new, it has garnered a lot of attention and even hosted a few big names. There’s currently no regular schedule, so be sure to check their website or social media beforehand.
There’s probably nothing better than watching this ancient Thai martial art if you’re looking for a fun, fantastic experience in Bangkok. Have a thrilling time!
Want to enjoy more exhilirating sports in Bangkok? Check out these top 5 places if you want to experience some excitements.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A rogue official arrested for issuing ID cards to migrants
If you can’t stand the heat, don’t ask for a refund
Israel reportedly scared Australia might recognise Palestinian state
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok
Xi Jinping’s recipe for success – more of the same
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Mountain B victims demand investigation of state officials
Elderly monk starts barefoot journey around Thailand to raise money for hospital
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Resistant and contagious BQ.1 sub-variant hits Thailand
Locals search for missing crocs in northeast Thailand
Engaged – Japanese driver reverses into ancient privvy
5 captives brainwashed by transwoman’s cult, 15 more victims file complaints
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Prayut sets “drug free” goal for Thai province where massacre happened
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews21 hours ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime24 hours ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October