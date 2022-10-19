Best places to watch Muay Thai Fights in Bangkok

Whether you’re a boxing fan or just looking for something cool to watch in Bangkok, watching a live Muay Thai fight is a must. Aside from being incredibly exciting and entertaining, watching a Muay Thai fight in Bangkok will give you a closer look into Thai culture. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience not to be missed by anyone visiting Thailand’s capital. So, if you want to catch some live Muay Thai in Bangkok, here are some of the best places to go.

Rajadamnern Stadium (Ratchadamnoen Stadium)

Address: 8 Rajadamnern Nok Road, Wat Somanas, Pomprapsattruphai, Bangkok 10100

Opening its doors for the first time in 1945, it’s the oldest boxing stadium in the city. Commonly referred to as Radja, this stadium is very popular among tourists thanks to its central location near the tourist area in the Old City area, Khao San Road, and the Chao Phraya River. Many champions of Muay Thai frequently compete for fame and glory in this stadium. Therefore, it’s one of the best places to go if you want to watch elite Muay Thai fights. Moreover, the stadium also hosts fights between female fighters.

You can watch matches every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. Be sure to book your tickets on their official website beforehand. Ringside (2000 THB) and second-class seats (1500 THB) are the best if you want an unobstructed view.

New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Address: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220

Along with Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is one of the two most important arenas for modern Muay Thai stadiums in Bangkok. It was a legendary venue where all professional fighters aspired to fight, and the best ones were made. However, the stadium was moved from its original location, next to Lumpini Park, to its current location near the Don Muang airport a few years back. Since it’s very far from downtown, it’s no longer a popular place for tourists. That said, elite Muay Thai athletes still compete here regularly, so travelling to the stadium is still worth it if you want to see thrilling, high-profile fights.

Matches take place on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Weekdays tend to have the best shows, but you can still catch big names or title fights on weekends. Tickets for normal seats cost 1000 – 2000 THB, but cheaper seats are also available.

Rangsit Boxing Stadium

Address: 323 Phahonyothin Road, Prachatipat Thanyaburi, Pathumthani 12130

Rangsit Boxing Stadium is more traditional than the other stadiums on this list. It’s located a little outside of Bangkok, in the province of Pathum Thani. However, they regularly host high-quality fights. Aside from the roaring excitement from the crowd, fights in Rangsit Boxing Stadium are also completed with a DJ spinning live from the decks. There are two rings in the stadium, one for male and the other for female fighters.

The matches here, known as Muay Man Wan Suk, are held on Fridays from 18:00. It’s also live on television, which is a great alternative if you prefer to stay in but wants to join in the fun. The only downside of the stadium is its location, which is often made worse by the traffic.

Siam Boxing Stadium

Address: 74 Moo 12, Soi Phet Kasem 87, Om Noi, 74130 Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon, 74130

Siam Boxing Stadium is a good option if you don’t mind leaving Bangkok’s hectic city centre for a little while. Situated in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, the stadium is occasionally referred to as Omnoi after the neighbourhood where it’s located in. The venue is small but no less exciting. Here, you can watch high-quality fights of the nation’s champions, including international Muay Thai fighters. Prices are generally more affordable than other stadiums on this list, starting from 300 THB.

World Siam Stadium

Address: 3500 Lat Phrao Rd, Khlong Chan Ladprao, Khet Bang Kapi, Bangkok 10240

World Siam Stadium is one of the newest stadiums in Bangkok. It markets itself as a place to show and introduce Muay Thai to people worldwide. Their goal is to develop, support, and unite all fighters around the world to become one family. Although it is fairly new, it has garnered a lot of attention and even hosted a few big names. There’s currently no regular schedule, so be sure to check their website or social media beforehand.

There’s probably nothing better than watching this ancient Thai martial art if you’re looking for a fun, fantastic experience in Bangkok. Have a thrilling time!

Want to enjoy more exhilirating sports in Bangkok? Check out these top 5 places if you want to experience some excitements.