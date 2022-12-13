Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches

Connect with us

Two Thailand coastal destinations feature in a new world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches.

E-commerce platform Cult Beauty compiled a top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world based on social media appeal and content opportunities.

Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe was ranked 6th while Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi came in 11th.

The British-based online shopping platform found that Venice Beach in California, USA, is the most beautiful beach in the world with the highest number of Instagram posts and over 5.4 million articles online containing the word beautiful.

The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia came second on the list. The beach inspired 3.1 million Instagram posts and 5.41 million articles containing the word beautiful.

Third on the list is El Nido in Palawan, Philippines, with 1.2 million posts on Instagram and 3.95 million articles referring to its beauty.

Sunrise Beach is located on the east coast of the island and is the most popular beach on Koh Lipe. A Koh Adang island backdrop, some smaller islands, and picturesque local wooden long-tail boats compliment the clear turquoise waters.

Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi, is one of the most famous and photogenic beaches in the world. Made even more famous by the 2000 movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Maya Bay is part of Phi Phi Leh island, located in the Andaman Sea of Thailand, about 40 kilometres southeast of Phuket and about the same distance from Krabi.

Here is the full list of the 20 most beautiful beaches in the world, according to Instagram and news article mentions.

  1. Venice Beach, California, United States (4,300,000 Instagram posts and 5,410,000 articles containing the word ‘beautiful’)
  2. Main Beach, Byron Bay, Australia (3,100,100 and 6,920,000)
  3. El Nido, Palawan, Philippines (1,200,000 and 3,950,000)
  4. Panama City Beach, Florida, United States (911,000 and 4,380,000)
  5. Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia (1,800,000 and 2,230,000)
  6. Sunrise Beach, Koh Lipe, Thailand (126,000 and 3,180,000)
  7. Bandon, Oregon, United States (33,500 and 1,830,000)
  8. Long Beach, Phu Quoc, Vietnam (35,000 and 1,540,000)
  9. Los Roques, Venezuela (606,000 and 330,000)
  10. Hot Water Beach, Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand (41,800 and 988,000)
  11. The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (1,000 and 1,040,000)
  12. Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi, Thailand (420,000 and 342,000)
  13. Tulum, Mexico (452,000 and 276,000)
  14. Jeffreys Bay, South Africa (94,000 and 847,000)
  15. Unawatuna, Sri Lanka (224,000 and 619,000)
  16. Rarotonga, Cook Islands (50 and 959,000)
  17. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (414 and 733,000)
  18. Crane Beach, Barbados (29,800 and 624,000)
  19. Boulders Beach, Cape Town (142,000 and 440,000)
  20. Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia (215,000 and 322,000)

Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe.

Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi.

The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia.

El Nido in Palawan, Philippines.

 

Trending