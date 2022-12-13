Best of
Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
Two Thailand coastal destinations feature in a new world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches.
E-commerce platform Cult Beauty compiled a top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world based on social media appeal and content opportunities.
Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe was ranked 6th while Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi came in 11th.
The British-based online shopping platform found that Venice Beach in California, USA, is the most beautiful beach in the world with the highest number of Instagram posts and over 5.4 million articles online containing the word beautiful.
The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia came second on the list. The beach inspired 3.1 million Instagram posts and 5.41 million articles containing the word beautiful.
Third on the list is El Nido in Palawan, Philippines, with 1.2 million posts on Instagram and 3.95 million articles referring to its beauty.
Sunrise Beach is located on the east coast of the island and is the most popular beach on Koh Lipe. A Koh Adang island backdrop, some smaller islands, and picturesque local wooden long-tail boats compliment the clear turquoise waters.
Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi, is one of the most famous and photogenic beaches in the world. Made even more famous by the 2000 movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Maya Bay is part of Phi Phi Leh island, located in the Andaman Sea of Thailand, about 40 kilometres southeast of Phuket and about the same distance from Krabi.
Here is the full list of the 20 most beautiful beaches in the world, according to Instagram and news article mentions.
- Venice Beach, California, United States (4,300,000 Instagram posts and 5,410,000 articles containing the word ‘beautiful’)
- Main Beach, Byron Bay, Australia (3,100,100 and 6,920,000)
- El Nido, Palawan, Philippines (1,200,000 and 3,950,000)
- Panama City Beach, Florida, United States (911,000 and 4,380,000)
- Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia (1,800,000 and 2,230,000)
- Sunrise Beach, Koh Lipe, Thailand (126,000 and 3,180,000)
- Bandon, Oregon, United States (33,500 and 1,830,000)
- Long Beach, Phu Quoc, Vietnam (35,000 and 1,540,000)
- Los Roques, Venezuela (606,000 and 330,000)
- Hot Water Beach, Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand (41,800 and 988,000)
- The Baths, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (1,000 and 1,040,000)
- Maya Bay, Ko Phi Phi, Thailand (420,000 and 342,000)
- Tulum, Mexico (452,000 and 276,000)
- Jeffreys Bay, South Africa (94,000 and 847,000)
- Unawatuna, Sri Lanka (224,000 and 619,000)
- Rarotonga, Cook Islands (50 and 959,000)
- Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (414 and 733,000)
- Crane Beach, Barbados (29,800 and 624,000)
- Boulders Beach, Cape Town (142,000 and 440,000)
- Whitehaven Beach, Queensland, Australia (215,000 and 322,000)
Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe.
Maya Bay in Ko Phi Phi.
The Main Beach on Byron Bay in Australia.
El Nido in Palawan, Philippines.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Hawaii’s last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa passes away at 96 years old
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries | GMT
Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
China will continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Bangkok runs Hidden Temples tour while Deep South restores temples
Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Expats4 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime3 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Phuket4 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Bangkok32 mins ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Tourism4 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Weather3 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Hot News4 days ago
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
-
Media2 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000