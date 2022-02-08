Travel
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Thailand is one of the most visited countries in Southeast Asia. Its beautiful beaches and lush mountain jungles, in contrast to the colorful concrete jungle of Bangkok, are all popular destinations, not to mention the many delectable dishes and street foods that are famous worldwide. To the distant eye, Thailand might seem like a country with constant topical heat throughout the year. While that might be true for most locations, in reality the weather is much more nuanced and changes during three distinct seasons. So when is the best time to visit the Land of Smiles? Keep reading to find out!
To begin with, Thailand is located in the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone and has three seasons: the dry and ‘cool’ season is from November to February; the oven-like weather of the hot season spans from March to June; and the humid, rainy season lasts from July to October.
Editor’s note: Please check the latest travel requirements and restrictions for Thailand before making any further plans. Read more about Thailand’s revamped Test & Go travel scheme here.
Hot Season: March to June
The temperature starts to rise as soon as February, but won’t reach its peak until April. It will stay hot until late June and possibly July, until it starts to rain. Temperatures tend to hover in the mid-30s and can even breach a blistering 40 degrees Celsius. This is the best time to visit the beaches, where you can enjoy the sunny weather and walk around without worrying about a sudden rainstorm. The popular Songkran Festival takes place from April 13-15, when you can participate in public water fights. Just make sure to arm yourself with plenty of water balloons and squirt guns, and abide by the rules of new normal festival etiquette.
Monsoon Season: July to October
The rainy season in Thailand is like a bad cocktail: the two don’t mix well. This is when boiling temperatures meet the monsoon rains. The humidity is through the sky, pun intended. We advise you to be careful if you visit the north during this season as landslides could occur. The rainbow in the raincloud is that the rainy season is also traditionally the low season for tourism in Thailand. This is the quietest time to visit the country, while most tourists prepare their beach bodies for the return of consistently sunny weather with no clouds in sight. This is also a great opportunity for anyone who wants to save some money or doesn’t want to travel around too many other tourists. Just make sure to bring an umbrella or pack your bag with a 20 baht plastic poncho from 7-Eleven. If you’re lucky enough to experience flooding in a poorly-irrigated urban area, you might even spot a few locals floating down the street in a boat reserved especially for the rainiest of days.
- Read more about Thailand’s monsoon season here
So what causes Thailand’s rainy season? As the southwest monsoon sweeps up out of the Indian Ocean, it carries moist air and heads toward the northeast, where it is sucked into a void replacing the rising warm air over the Asian continent warmed by the summer sun. The monsoon also coincides with Thailand’s location in the Southeast Asian tropical rain belt – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.
- Read our Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
- Read our 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Dry & ‘Cool’ Season: November to February
The dry season is the most recommended time for travellers to visit and is regarded as the high season for tourism. Yes, it’s still sunny, but not too hot. The wind is more of a cool breeze than a hot blow drier, especially in the early mornings and evenings. The weather seems to find a perfect balance, unlike the other seasons when it’s either too humid or too hot. If you’re going to visit Chiang Mai, you’ll get to experience the ‘chilly’ weather in Thailand. Thais love to go there for camping during the later days of December to experience the drop in temperature, and dust off their jackets and sweaters. The first full moon in November is Loy Krathong, Thailand’s Festival of Lights, when you can make floating lanterns for the river and launch paper lanterns into the night sky.
When is the best time to visit?
So there you have it, a breakdown of Thailand’s three seasons. Although the heat doesn’t go away, it does change throughout the year. If you don’t like the rain then it’s best to avoid the monsoon season, especially during the wettest months of August and September. As for the oven-like heat, you should avoid travelling to Thailand in April, the hottest month of the year. Perhaps the best reason to visit during this time is to experience the clear blue skies and splendid sunsets on the beach. For the average tourist and those who can wait until later in the year, we recommend visiting from November to January because of the relatively cool and dry weather. What’s your take? Have you experienced the seasons in Thailand? Which season do you find most enjoyable and why? Let us know your thoughts in the ThaigerTalk comments section down below!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital performs knee joint surgery using robotic-arm technology
Travel Guide: What are Thailand’s 3 seasons and when to visit in 2022?
Does Thailand need travel bubbles? | GMT
Perfect your Valentine’s dining at Siam Paragon
Anutin says no to easing restrictions, praises Thailand’s handling of pandemic
Foreign ministry confirms Saudi leader will visit Thailand, most likely this year
Tourism revenue hits record low across all 77 provinces in Thailand
Thailand News Update | What covid restrictions will be eased this week?
National police chief arrives on Phuket as officers investigate Jimi Sandhu murder
PayPal suspension to affect small businesses, consumers, freelancers
Indonesia tightens restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise in the capital
German man’s body found hanging, his Kanchanaburi house on fire
Thailand homebuilder Seacon aims for 28% sales growth in 2022
Thailand News Today | Officials to discuss more easing of Covid restrictions
Bangkok officials to shut down more than 20 illegal landfills in the capital
Hundreds of Thai tourists stuck on mountain while visiting Naga Cave
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Officers uncover buried car owned by an American who left Thailand 10 years ago
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Greek travellers in Phuket claim 200,000 baht in cash was stolen from their car
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
Over 23,000 travellers register for Test & Go scheme on day 1 of relaunch
Tourism officials call for travel bubble talks to resume with Thailand’s neighbours
Test & Go website crashes on 1st day I GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
- Crime2 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
- Entertainment3 days ago
A night with the Junkies! Phuket’s Junkyard Theatre.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Health ministry to propose easing Covid restrictions, in line with other countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
- Bangkok3 days ago
Suvarnabhumi airport warns people travelling out of Thailand, don’t bring over 30 masks
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with China and Malaysia this month
- Crime3 days ago
Deported Canadian gangster shot and killed in Phuket
Recent comments: