Does Thailand need travel bubbles? | GMT

Ministry will change the way it reports covid number.” WHAT?! Thailand will propose a travel bubble between Thailand, China and Malaysia. Around 16 locals and Thais were evacuated from a forest in Phuket after a fire broke out and spread quickly by the Laem Krating viewpoint by the Krating Cape. The Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) will stage a rally on Tuesday to demand the sacking of Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow over the high price of diesel. Hundreds of Thai tourists were stuck on the mountain after visiting the Naga Cave at Phu Langka National Park in Bueng Kan province on Saturday. All this on today’s Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

