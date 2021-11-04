Travel
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
As this month marks the official reopening of Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand says UK travellers are chomping at the bit to visit. A spike in enquiries to travel to Thailand has pushed for more flight plans from British Airways and TUI. TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the agency is now organising tourism operators’ joining with WTM London through a physical and virtual mart that ends on November 8.
Yuthasak says they have received a lot of interest, but concerns around the requirement for 12-18 year old travellers to be double-vaccinated remain. Currently the Test & Go UK scheme is only administering 1 dose to people in this age group. The current alcohol ban in some tourism areas is also not exactly exciting tourism operators and travellers alike.
Now, with British Airways planning to resume flights, and the UK’s TUI travel company planning charter flights to Phuket, the TAT deputy governor for marketing communications, says the interest is high for Brits wanting a much-needed holiday in Thailand.
The TAT is jointly promoting package sales with TUI, offering RT-PCR tests at a competitive £30 per test. However, the current regulations that demand guests to go to a hospital upon a positive Covid-19 test, and the Thailand Pass, is not doing the tourism industry any favours. As many other countries don’t have these requirements, many say going through these strict mandates is off-putting.
Last month, Thailand was removed from Britain’s red list, meaning those who arrived from the Kingdom would not be required to enter a hotel quarantine. Now, the UK has only 7 countries in which travellers are advised to refrain from visiting: Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. The UK’s Transport Ministry has also relaxed restrictions on arrivals from places like Ghana, Turkey, and India and will now recognise their vaccination status. Fully-vaccinated travellers will now only need to submit to a Covid-19 test on day 2.
The UK has now missed 2 summers of tourism, due to tough travel restrictions that made it difficult for people to travel overseas or for international tourists to visit. Airlines have criticised the restrictions, in particular the frequency with which they changed. The uncertainty caused by the constant changes has undoubtedly proved a significant deterrent for travellers.
TAT revised down the estimated number of international tourists this year to 100,000, but with a surge in new bookings in November, the total number this year might increase to 700,000. But Chinese tourists can be counted out of those numbers as the strict 21-day quarantine for returning residents has largely kept many travel markets from counting on Chinese tourists. The government’s strict quarantine policy is part of its push to achieve a zero-Covid status, however unobtainable that may be. For now, the absence, of Chinese visitors will leave a US$255 billion annual spending hole in the global tourism market. As Thailand is always a favourite of Chinese tourists, current incoming tourism estimates may be impacted by the absence of Chinese visitors.
Thailand’s November 1 reopening saw more than 6,600 travellers entering the country, signifying a major step since closing its borders back in March 2020.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travelers to Thailand in 2021
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
Bangkok’s most bizarre sights
Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
The best places to visit in Old Bangkok
Britain the first to approve Covid-19 antiviral pill Molnupiravir
Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist Fenster
Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4
Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers
Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear
AG’s Office to finish review of “Joe Ferrari” case within the next 2 weeks
Fake goods valued at 40 million baht seized in police busts
Police bust counterfeiters selling fake US $100 bills on Facebook
Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui
Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
Sinovac or vaccine mix now accepted for Australian travel
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand2 days ago
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
- Crime2 days ago
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
- Opinion3 days ago
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Recent comments: