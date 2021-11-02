Thailand
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Thailand reopened yesterday with quarantine free international travel for vaccinated visitors, with more than 6,600 travellers entering the country. It’s a major step forward for the country after closing borders at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Fully vaccinated passengers from 63 countries can now enter without having to go through quarantine, with just a minimal isolation period in their hotel room to wait for Covid-19 test results. The hope is that this ease of restrictions will provide a much needed boost to the tourism sector over the next few months.
Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok welcomed 3,000 passengers from 61 commercial flights yesterday. The airport general manager, Kittipong Kittikachorn, says 2,300 of those passengers were foreign visitors, mostly from Europe. The other 700 were Thais returning from abroad. Other international airports around Thailand welcomed a total of 3,613 people.
While there was a bit of a backup at vaccination screening stations at Suvarnabhumi, Kittipong said that he was pleased with the progress of the reopening. Relevant documents are now being checked and verified using QR codes through the new Thailand Pass system.
The Transport Ministry estimates that 3,260 flights will arrive in Bangkok this month, carrying over 135,000 passengers, a significant increase surpassing the 100,000 total international travelers that visited Bangkok over the past few months. A government spokesperson says 27 airlines will have flown routes in and out of Phuket, Samui, Bangkok and Chiang Mai airports by this Friday. These flights are predicted to carry around 15,230 visitors from 26 countries.
One of the first arrivals back yesterday was a family from Frankfurt, who are pleased to be back in Thailand after over 2 years. Another arrival was a German couple who have come for their honeymoon, and plan to visit Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.
When asked, the couple explained that they feel confident that they can travel safely in Thailand, as the screening process for arrivals has been thorough and strict from the beginning. Arrivals also have to pre-arrange travel to their hotel, with only 3 passengers allowed in a van at a time, or just 1 in a taxi.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s schools are reopening but many families remain concerned about Covid
Your Comments and Feedback LIVE | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 51
Thailand Pass Issues, Thailand Re-opening, Protests | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 122
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
Indonesia approves Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Stabbing spree on Tokyo train Halloween night injures 17
Thailand aviation sector optimistic following November 1 re-opening
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Tuesday Covid Update: 7,574 new cases and 78 deaths
It’s here: first Moderna delivery finally touches down in Thailand
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
Bangkok hospital director summoned for allegedly smuggling Favipiravir
Thailand News Today | Thailand Re-opens to 63 countries, illegal migrants crack down | Nov. 1
Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1
November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
Police arrest British man in Koh Samui for marijuana
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Thailand Pass: all systems go for Monday
Police arrest woman for posting and selling porn on Twitter
Finnair launches nonstop flights from Stockholm to Phuket
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Tourism minister confident new Thailand Pass system will increase visitor numbers
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport prepares for November reopening
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
17 more countries added to (almost) no quarantine list in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
- Thailand2 days ago
Consular Deparment FAQ on Thailand Pass entry November 1
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New zone restrictions: Booze, curfew, dining, schools, gatherings updated
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya frustrated by exclusion from alcohol ban lift in restaurants
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Recent comments: