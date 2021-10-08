Connect with us

Thailand to be removed from UK red list from Monday

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Wikimedia

Thailand is being removed from Britain’s red list, meaning no more hotel quarantine for arrivals from the kingdom. Earlier this week, the UK ditched its advice against non-essential travel for 32 countries, but left Thailand and others on the red list. Now, that list will be cut to just 7 countries from Monday, with Thailand and 46 others coming off.

The Bangkok Post reports that the UK has now missed 2 summers of tourism, due to tough travel restrictions that made it difficult for people to travel overseas or for international tourists to visit. Airlines have criticised the restrictions, in particular the frequency with which they changed. The uncertainty caused by the constant changes proved a significant deterrent for travellers.

Yesterday, the UK’s Transport Ministry confirmed that from Monday, October 11, the red list is being slashed to just 7 countries: Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. A total of 47 countries, including Thailand, are being removed.

“Thailand will no longer be on the red list for entering England. Check what you must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland.”

The ministry has also relaxed restrictions on arrivals from places like Ghana, Turkey, and India and will now recognise their vaccination status. Fully vaccinated travellers will now only need to submit to a Covid-19 test on day 2. The Bangkok Post reports that once the testing requirement changes to lateral flow instead of PCR testing, travellers will be able to submit a photo of their test result to check its accuracy.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
Anjli
2021-10-08 00:06
Hi, my name is Anjli and I am a British citizen currently living in the USA. My husband and I have been waiting to come to Thailand for over 18 months! We are planning to retire there with a retirement…
image
David297
2021-10-08 02:24
2 hours ago, Anjli said: We have just seen on the UK government website ( https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-list-of-countries-and-territories) that Thailand will be removed from the UK's red list on Monday the 11th October at 4am. So I wanted to reach out and…
image
gummy
2021-10-08 06:15
6 hours ago, Anjli said: Hi, my name is Anjli and I am a British citizen currently living in the USA. My husband and I have been waiting to come to Thailand for over 18 months! We are planning to…
image
Graham
2021-10-08 09:39
Pity Thailand doesn't follow suit and make things easy for entry as well, still all the BS requirements to enter the country only to find everything closed.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

