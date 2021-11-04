Connect with us

Tourism

TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travelers to Thailand in 2021

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand aims for 700,000 international travellers in 2021. (via Flickr Doug88888)

Perhaps revising their previous goal of 1 million international tourists in the next 2 months, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is hoping to hit 700,000 international travellers total in 2021. Thailand has launched a number of schemes to bring in foreigners during the Covid-19 pandemic to various levels of success so far.

The Phuket Sandbox has been the most successful but has only brought 60,649 visitors in the 4 months between July 1 and October 31. Another 25,000 people arrived in the Samui Plus program, the 7+7 Sandbox Extension, the Special Tourist Visa, the Thailand Privilege Card, Medical Tourism plans, and others for a total of 85,845 people.

Now Thailand has launched its most ambitious project yet, with the November 1 reopening allowing 3 different schemes for tourists to enter the country again. The Test & Go scheme requires only 1-night quarantine as people arrive and test for Covid-19 and only have to stay in an approved hotel for a night while waiting for their negative test results. Living in the Blue Zone allows a 7-day soft quarantine, with tourists free to roam around one of 17 Sandbox destination provinces before being free to travel, and the Happy Quarantine scheme allows unvaccinated travellers to enter with a 10-day full quarantine.

It remains to be seen if the new plan will bring another 615,000 people in the next 2 months, but to achieve that figure an average of 10,000 people per day would need to arrive and the first 2 days of the reopening brought in a few thousand each, Thailand’s main hub of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok seeing just 4,510 arrivals total in the first 2 days.

Before Covid-19, in 2019, Thailand saw about 40 million international travellers who generated 1.91 trillion baht. But with the 19-month near-complete shutdown of the country with Covid-19, international arrivals fell 83% to just 6.7 million people that brought in only 332 billion baht. And 2021 has seen a drop from 2019 of 99.8%.

The TAT is projecting a huge uptick next year, with both domestic and international travellers ramping up to generate a combined total of 1.58 trillion baht. They predict 818 billion baht of revenue from international travellers and another 771 billion baht from domestic tourists.

A new “Visit Thailand Year 2022” marketing campaign has been launched for the World Travel Market 2021 that took place November 1-3, and the TAT has already followed it with the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” program after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha urged government agencies to promote tourism and sustainability and the government’s Bio-Circular-Green economy model.

They hope to project a positive image of Thailand as it struggles to recover from the economic devastation that battered the country over the last nearly 2 years.

SOURCE: Asia News Today

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
dimitri
2021-11-04 22:50
I arrived in Phuket about 2 weeks ago. I did not see any real tourists. The people I met all had a connection with Thailand, like having a family, a job. These were all people who had to go back,…
image
Bob20
2021-11-04 22:55
2 minutes ago, dimitri said: I arrived in Phuket about 2 weeks ago. I did not see any real tourists. The people I met all had a connection with Thailand, like having a family, a job. These were all people…
image
BIGGLES
2021-11-04 23:08
Lol! One million visitors, down to seven hundred thousand visitors. There was only sixty thousand during the four months of the Sandbox fiasco. They will be lucky, very lucky if they get numbers, something similar. The Sandbox failed. The COE…
image
Soidog
2021-11-04 23:32
Ummm
image
Bob20
2021-11-04 23:48
31 minutes ago, BIGGLES said: Lol! One million visitors, down to seven hundred thousand visitors. There was only sixty thousand during the four months of the Sandbox fiasco. They will be lucky, very lucky if they get numbers, something similar.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 hours ago

TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travelers to Thailand in 2021
Travel2 hours ago

Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
Travel3 hours ago

Bangkok’s most bizarre sights
Sponsored1 day ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Travel4 hours ago

The best places to visit in Old Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Britain the first to approve Covid-19 antiviral pill Molnupiravir
Myanmar5 hours ago

Burmese junta adds third charge for American journalist Fenster
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4
Pattaya7 hours ago

Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers
Bangkok7 hours ago

Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear
Thailand8 hours ago

AG’s Office to finish review of “Joe Ferrari” case within the next 2 weeks
Crime8 hours ago

Fake goods valued at 40 million baht seized in police busts
Crime9 hours ago

Police bust counterfeiters selling fake US $100 bills on Facebook
Press Room9 hours ago

Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending