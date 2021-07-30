Chiang Mai is one of the most exciting cities to visit in the country. It boasts a wealth of untouched natural heavens, interesting culture, relaxing spas, delicious food, and affordable hotels. The city is the perfect destination for budget travellers who don’t want to compromise their travel experience. In fact, Chiang Mai is chock full of affordable yet excellent hotels, making it hard to choose the best one. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. If you’re planning to stay or travel to Chiang Mai, but you don’t want to spend too much money, here are some of the best affordable hotels in the city.

Best Value Hotels in Chiang Mai

1. The Empire Residence

The Empire Residence might be a budget hotel, but the hotel offers top-quality service and comfortable rooms. The rooms are spacious, spotlessly clean, and come with all amenities you’ll need in a hotel room. From the huge LCD screen TV and sitting area to the tiny but functional kitchen and large bathroom, you can be sure to have a fantastic stay. Some rooms come with a private balcony as well, allowing you to enjoy some fresh air. Each room offers a peaceful atmosphere, perfect for relaxing after a long day of exploring the city. You can also enjoy the fitness centre or massage in the hotel. Conveniently located in the heart of Chiang Mai, Nimmanhaemin Road, you can reach the city’s trendy cafes, restaurants, art galleries, and nightlife easily.

Pricing: Starts from approx. 859 Baht per night.

Address: 22/3 Nimmanhemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, 50200.

2. Amata Lanna Village

Located just a few steps away from the Riverside and Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, Amata Lanna Village is a perfect oasis for those looking for a tranquil stay. The hotel is peaceful and beautiful, making it easy for you to unwind at the end of the day. Filled with the art from the ancient kingdom of Lanna, stepping into this hotel will transport you back in time. The buildings are made with teakwood, reflecting the beauty of the Lanna culture. The rooms are cozy, nicely decorated, and fully equipped with modern comforts such as LCD TV, Wi-Fi, whirlpool bathtub, and air conditioning. In addition, the hotel also has numerous recreational facilities, such as a lush garden, an inviting pool, and a relaxing massage.

Pricing: Start from approx. 1,423 Baht per night.

Address: 8 Jaikaeo Rd.,T.Nonghoi ,A.Muang,Chiangmai, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai 50000.

3. Hotel des Artists Ping Silhouette

If you need a comfortable hotel to take a break from your busy life or the hustle and bustle of the city, Hotel Des Artists Ping Silhouette is a great option. It’s close enough to restaurants, shopping, and sightseeing areas of Chiang Mai, but the hotel boasts thoughtful decor and architecture that creates a relaxing ambience. The rooms are small but come with a broad range of amenities and have floor-to-ceiling windows with plenty of natural lights, as well as a private balcony. You can also relax by the stunning pool. Additionally, the restaurant is also delightful, serving a variety of food and refreshing cocktails.

Pricing: Start from approx. 1,024 Baht per night.

Address: 181 Charoenraj Rd., T.Wat Ket, A.Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai 50000.

4. Hop Inn Chiang Mai

Are you looking for an affordable hotel with a convenient location in Chiang Mai? If yes, then you need to consider Hop Inn Chiang Mai. It’s close to most of the city’s must-see destinations, such as Central Kad Suan Kaew and MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Centre. The rooms are simple without the unnecessary frills but very clean, comfortable, calm, and functional. You can enjoy free high-speed Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, LCD TV, and other amenities. The staff are very friendly and professional, ensuring that you have a comfortable stay and excellent experience.

Pricing: Start from approx. 590 Baht per night.

Address: 1 Soi Saijai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai 50300.

5. Pyur Otel

The first thing you’ll notice from Pyur Otel is its brilliant design. Every room is exceptionally stylish, as is the whole place. Besides the design, the hotel is very comfortable as well. It’s truly a home away from home, with excellent mattresses, free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, flat-screen TV, refrigerator, and seating area. The bathrooms are spotless, so you don’t have to worry about any insects. In addition, the staff are very friendly, welcoming, and warm, making you feel like you’re part of the family during your stay. There’s a lovely cafe on-site, where you can enjoy some nice dishes and a cup of coffee.

Pricing: Start from approx. 682 Baht per night.

Address: 21/8 Ratchaphuek Rd.,.T.Chang Phuak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai 50300.

With these 5 affordable hotels in Chiang Mai, you can spend more on your adventures instead of spending all of your budgets on a place to stay!

Looking for more hotels in Chiang Mai to add to your list? Read our article on the Top 5 hotels in Chiang Mai.

