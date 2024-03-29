LiVE Fin Corp launches new S curve to capital market initiative

LiVE Fin Corp, under the aegis of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), has set in motion a new initiative that seeks to bolster the potential of 60 entrepreneurial entities, startups, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in high-growth sectors.

The initiative, christened “New S Curve to Capital Market,” has been crafted in partnership with KPMG Thailand, the National Innovation Agency (NIA), and the Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS).

From July to October, a series of workshops, group sessions, and individual coaching will be held to provide the participants with the chance to secure funding of up to 1 million baht each via the Capital Market Development Fund. Further financial aid and benefits will be available from partnering organisations.

The initiative is designed to pool expertise to guide entrepreneurs in three key industries—life science, high technology, and high growth. This guidance will help these businesses incorporate this knowledge into their operations and development, allowing them to enter the capital market and contribute to Thailand’s economic growth. Applications are open until the 26th of April.

Prapan Charoenprawatt, president of LiVE Exchange, expressed SET’s commitment to empowering SMEs and startups through the LiVE Platform, and expanding their businesses by facilitating access to funding sources in the capital market.

“We envision the growth potential of the new economy sector will play an integral role in driving the country’s economy to grow exponentially.”

Joint ventures

Prapan further asserted that small businesses need not seek funding through a stock exchange during their growth phase. However, once they have strengthened, they have a wider range of funding options, such as bank loans or establishing joint ventures.

He stressed that SET is prepared to foster the growth of new S-curve industries in a comprehensive manner.

Krithpaka Boonfueng, Director of the NIA, emphasised the agency’s commitment to enhancing the potential of entrepreneurs to launch innovative products commercially and secure access to funding. Boonfueng described the partnership with SET as a crucial step in supporting entrepreneurs in the science, technology, and research sectors, which she sees as the new economy for nations equipped with the knowledge and skills to build robust business models.

Paiyada Hanchaisuksakul, TCELS deputy chief executive, highlighted that the life science sector is driven by innovation and has a significant impact on the global economy. She stated that their agency is focused on strengthening the ecosystem that supports innovation for both commercial and social utilisation.

Charoen Phosamritlert, Chief Executive of KPMG in Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos, stated that their company is ready with a team of experts to advise on strategic planning, enhancing the potential and competitiveness of the participating companies, reported Bangkok Post.

He stressed that the participants will receive guidelines for fostering business growth and progressing towards becoming listed companies on the stock exchange, thereby contributing to Thailand’s future economic value.