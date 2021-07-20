Best of
Phuket’s Best Cheap Hotels
Phuket is a beautiful island with so many exciting things to do that will mesmerize you again and again. From stunning beaches and beautiful nature to energetic nightlife and delicious food, it’s no wonder people keep coming back to this island. While Phuket is well-known as one of the most expensive places to travel to in Thailand, that doesn’t mean that you can’t find a great place to sleep on a budget. Below are our top picks of the best budget hotels in Phuket!
Top 5 Budget Hotels in Phuket`
1. Hill Myna Condotel
There’s no doubt that Hill Myna Condotel is one of the best budget hotels in Phuket. It has fully air-conditioned studios and suites that feature sofa seating and a dining area. Each room also has floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing you to enjoy beautiful views of the forest and mountains. The hotel also has an outdoor swimming pool, ideal for a quick dip or simply to soak up the sun. On top of that, the hotel is only a 30-minute walk from the stunning Bang Tao Beach. If you don’t want to walk through the tropical heat, the hotel runs a free shuttle service to take you to the beach fast and easy.
Pricing: Start from approx. 452 to 1,117 Baht.
Address: 1 M. 5 Srisunthorn Road Cherng Talay, Soi Ban Tak Daet, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.
2. Memory Boutique Hotel
The Memory Boutique Hotel truly offers excellent value for the price. While the standard rooms don’t have windows, they’re still clean, stylish, and brightly lit. However, if windows are essential for you, the hotel also has rooms with big windows and even your own private balcony. All rooms are equipped with a flat-screen TV, a refrigerator, a safety deposit box, and an en suite bathroom. The best thing is that the hotel is only a 10-minute walk away from Patong Beach.
Pricing: Start from approx. 225 to 599 Baht.
Address: 178/21 – 23 Pangmuang Sai Kor Rd., Patong, Phuket, 83150.
3. The Tint at Phuket town
The Tint is a modern hotel in Phuket town that is decorated with a whole array of sweet cotton-candy shades. The lovely pastel colours are combined with a Sino-Portuguese style, making it one of the most unique and distinct hotels in Phuket Old Town. In addition, the rooms are clean and feature private balconies or patios, allowing you to take in the views of the area. Thanks to its central location, you can walk to the old town centre, Phuket Sunday Night Market, Phuket Trickeye Museum, and other famous attractions in Phuket.
Pricing: Start from approx. 481 to 1,132 Baht.
Address: 2/11 Dibuk Rd., T.Taladyai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.
4. Seven Seas Hotel
If you want to have the sandy Patong Beach just across the street at an affordable price, the Seven Seas Hotel is a good choice. Although the beach is very close and Bangla road is only a 20-minute walk away, the hotel itself is situated at the quieter end of Patong Beach, so you can still enjoy some peace and quiet. The rooms are comfortable and come with private balconies with beautiful views of the sea or towering hills. In addition, the hotel offers an inviting outdoor pool and a great in-house restaurant.
Pricing: Start from approx. 531 to 1,082 Baht.
Address: 3 Soi Phrabaramee 4, Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket 83150.
5. Borbaboom Poshtel
Whether you’re in Phuket for business or pleasure, the Borbaboom Poshtel will make you feel at home. The private rooms are clean and cosy, with ensuite bathrooms. The hotel also offers dorms with bed capsules, which is perfect for budget-conscious travellers who love to be social. Guests are also provided with numerous recreational amenities, such as a cute rooftop pool and lounge area, where you can relax or take in the view. Since the hotel is centrally located in Phuket, Phuket Baba Museum and Talad Yai Market are within walking distance.
Pricing: Start from approx. 251 (dorm) to 722 Baht.
Address: 73/1-73/2 Ratsada Rd, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000.
These budget hotels might be lesser-known, but they do have excellent designs and superb facilities. They may even make you feel so comfortable that you won’t want to leave! To find more cheap hotels in Thailand, check out our article on the top 8 affordable hotels to stay at in Bangkok.
