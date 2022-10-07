5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok

Spending an afternoon with delectable canapes, petit fours, and lots of tea with your loved ones is always a good idea. Thankfully for those who live in Bangkok, there are plenty of lovely places serving afternoon tea. From ultra-luxurious Asian-inspired high tea to exclusive chocolate-themed afternoon tea sets, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re after a fancy day out, a special celebration, or a casual affair, here are the 5 places for afternoon tea in Bangkok. Pinkies up!

1. The Lobby at The Peninsula

Tea Hours: Daily, 14:00 – 18:00

Address: 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Afternoon tea at The Lobby at The Peninsula is perhaps among the most timeless experiences in Bangkok. And for a good reason. Step inside, and you’ll be awed by its elegant decor and soaring glass bay windows overlooking the Chao Phraya River. The luxurious atmosphere is complete with live music. Each element of the Traditional Afternoon Tea (1,100 THB/person) will delight your taste buds, from the selection of sweets like Red Velvet, Rum Baba, and Young Coconut Sorbet to scones to savouries like Ham and Cheese, Brioche, and more.

For the teas, you can opt for the Mariage Frères collection or Araksa Organic teas from Chiang Mai. Coffee and other specialities like The Peninsula Hot Chocolate are available, too. And for those special occasions, you have the option of adding champagne. Moreover, vegans and plant-based people don’t have to miss out on the experience. The Peninsula offers Plant-Based Afternoon Tea (1,100 THB/person), which is just as fantastic.

2. Tuxedo Espresso Bar

Tea Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 16:30

Address: 1st floor, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 491 Sukhumvit Road Klongtoey Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Located in the Carlton Hotel in Sukhumvit, you’ll find a hidden gem: Tuxedo Espresso Bar. The exquisite cafe and bar are full of airy sunlight and adorned with an open kitchen where you can see the pastries being made. For the Afternoon Tea, they often offer seasonal themes. And until the end of October, you can enjoy an entirely chocolate-themed Afternoon Tea (1,380 THB/set for 2 persons).

Featuring 9 selections of delectable pastries and sweet bites made using imported high-quality chocolate from Belgium and France, it’s a real chocolate feast. The highlight of this theme is Chocolate Strawberry Jelly, a delicious combination of strawberry jelly and chocolate mousse. Pair it with TWG loose tea, coffee, or sparkling wine, and you have yourself an enchanting experience too delicious to be missed. A selection of chocolate pastries is also available as part of the a la carte menu, ready to enhance your whole experience. So if you call yourself a chocolate lover, head there this month before the theme ends!

3. The Authors’ Lounge

Tea Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 18:00

Address: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

When it comes to timeless elegance, The Authors’ Lounge at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok knows how to do it right. Housed inside a lounge that has been around since 1887, the turn-of-the-century style wicker furniture, hand-painted upholstery, and framed photographs of the many famous writers who have graced its premises since the late nineteenth century, it exudes old-world charm with a serene ambience.

Presented in book-shaped tiered trays, the afternoon tea sets here are an art form in their own right. There are three sets to choose from: Autumn Afternoon Tea Set (Western), The Oriental Afternoon Tea Set, and Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set. Each set costs 1,500 THB/person and includes a selection of scrumptious savouries and pastries, as well as scones and teas or coffee. If you want something a little different, we recommend trying The Oriental Afternoon Tea Set. It includes Thai-inspired light bites like steamed Thai dumplings filled with herbed fish, mung bean marzipans, and mango with sticky rice. Attention to detail, immaculate ambience, and amazing service make Afternoon Tea in The Authors’ Lounge well worth the splurge.

4. Peacock Alley

Tea Hours: Daily, 13:00 – 17:00

Address: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Looking for a magical afternoon tea for a special occasion? Head to the Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. From tables overlooking Bangkok’s skyline and opulent decor to the fantastic tea set, it’s the perfect place for any celebrations. The service is exceptional from the moment you step into their sophisticated lounge.

The afternoon tea (THB 2,500++/two persons) itself is like an artwork, with colourful mini bites that’ll instantly brighten your day. The savoury nibbles like Organic Egg Benedict with Smoked Salmon and Crab Cake dipped with Thousand Island Dressing will have you asking for more, but remember there are plenty of other bites to enjoy. The fresh Scones served with Clotted Cream, Lemon Curd, and Homemade Strawberry Jam are exquisite. And the sweet pastries, such as the New York Sundae Choux and Modern Strawberry Red Velvet, are exceptional. Moreover, the choice of teas from Paris’ Mariage Frères is staggering. You can find anything from Green to Herbal to White teas.

5. Tea Lounge at Capella Bangkok

Tea Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 18:00

Address: 300/2 Charoen Krung Rd, Yannawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

We can’t think of a better way to while away an afternoon than embarking on a tea journey in Capella Bangkok’s Tea Lounge. The airy lounge, with iconic interiors, river views, and a calming lily pond, serves as a picture-perfect backdrop for enjoying high tea.

“Opulent” cannot even begin to cover The Capella Signature High Tea ( THB 3,000++/2 persons) experience. Needless to say, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to speciality teas. Fortunately, there’s a well-versed tea connoisseur on hand to advise you on your perfect cup of tea. And if, on the unlikely occasion that nothing on the menu looks appetising for you, they’ll blend a new customised tea, especially for you. Begin with a round of dry raisin or plain scones; both are served with Apple Vanilla Jam, Clotted Cream, and Blackberry Jam. On the savoury side, you’ll find eye-catching bites like Smoked Salmon Roe with Silky Cauliflower and Egg and Cauliflower Cream. Be sure to leave some room for the pastry trolley. It comes with all kinds of treats that’ll satisfy your sweet tooth, from Banoffee Pie to Chocolate and Passion Fruit St. Honore.

Be sure to visit these fantastic places if you want to spend a leisurely afternoon in Bangkok.