Hemp ice cream hits the Thai market

The ice cream maker “Hemp” has launched a CBD infused ice cream. Their products are produced using Golden Triangle Group’s assistance. The group represent a big business mover and shaker in Thailand’s legal cannabis industry. Previously they opened a cafe on Soi Sukhumvit 36 in Bangkok.

The flavours include:

Northern Lights: chamomile mint chip tea

Pineapple Express: apple and mango sorbet

White widow: a berry sorbet

Super Lemon Haze: yuzu cream

OG Kush: Chocolate fudge brownie

A six flavour combination costs 1,300 baht and a tote bag is included. Pints can also be purchased for 240 baht apiece. They are sold through Line. The company says they don’t recommend their ice cream for pregnant women or children. They did not mention if their products would affect pets adversely, however.

It is legal to sell sections of the cannabis plant that only contain CBD and not THC.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

