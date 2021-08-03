Connect with us

Thailand

Hemp ice cream hits the Thai market

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Hemp Ice Cream﻿/Facebook

The ice cream maker “Hemp” has launched a CBD infused ice cream. Their products are produced using Golden Triangle Group’s assistance. The group represent a big business mover and shaker in Thailand’s legal cannabis industry. Previously they opened a cafe on Soi Sukhumvit 36 in Bangkok.

The flavours include:

  • Northern Lights: chamomile mint chip tea
  • Pineapple Express: apple and mango sorbet
  • White widow: a berry sorbet
  • Super Lemon Haze: yuzu cream
  • OG Kush: Chocolate fudge brownie

A six flavour combination costs 1,300 baht and a tote bag is included. Pints can also be purchased for 240 baht apiece. They are sold through Line. The company says they don’t recommend their ice cream for pregnant women or children. They did not mention if their products would affect pets adversely, however.

It is legal to sell sections of the cannabis plant that only contain CBD and not THC.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 seconds ago

Hemp ice cream hits the Thai market
Chon Buri35 mins ago

Chon Buri sets local order, restaurants in malls to only offer food for delivery
Thailand35 mins ago

Samut Prakan man dies in fire, possibly self-inflicted

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Royal Thai Police say bitterleaf can’t cure Covid
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Air Asia technician arrested for allegedly stealing electronics
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

“Pattaya Move On” reopening likely to be postponed as Covid cases surge
Thailand3 hours ago

3 metre long python caught near family’s house in Phuket
Thailand4 hours ago

Government says not to buy Favipiravir/Avigan online, says it might be fake
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Pattaya
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | New restrictions, new Red Line train in Bangkok, Covid latest
Thailand5 hours ago

Ministry of Public Health says Pfizer vaccine will be allocated correctly, others disagree
Cambodia5 hours ago

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Phuket6 hours ago

Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending