Phuket Tourist Police target unregistered airport taxis

On the bustling island of Phuket, the Tourist Police have recalibrated their focus, zeroing in on unregistered taxi services that operate at Phuket International Airport. This renewed drive to combat illegal cabs was unveiled during a campaign launch and officers’ gathering at the airport.

The campaign was spearheaded by Police Colonel Phisit Sawatthaworn, Commander of Tourist Police Division 2, flanked by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkachai Siri of Tourist Police Division 3. The launch also saw the participation of officers from Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Immigration, and Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong, among others. High-ranking officials from the Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket) and the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) were also present.

The campaign’s inauguration was graced by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum and PLTO Chief Adcha Buachan. Interestingly, this initiative by the Tourist Police materialised barely a week after PLTO officers began scrutinising taxi operators at Phuket International Airport.

This scrutiny of taxi services was undertaken before the PLTO publicised the legalisation of three new taxi app operators in Thailand: TADA, Maxim, and Lineman. The introduction of these three services has extended the count of legally sanctioned taxi apps to 11, including the likes of Hello Phuket, Bonku, Asia Cab, Bolt, Grab, Robinhood, AirAsia Super App, and InDrive.

The objective of these inspections was to jointly probe the illicit usage of private vehicles for passenger transportation, referred to as black plate operators by the PLTO. With approximately 50,000 people touching down in Phuket via the airport daily, the Tourist Police deemed it of utmost importance to ensure the safety and convenience of the influx of Thai and foreign tourists.

Tourist Police Commissioner Police Lieutenant Colonel Saksira Phueakam has instructed all Tourist Police stations to collaborate closely with local agencies, aiming to crack down on the operation of illegal hire vehicles, particularly in key tourist cities. The collective resolve to combat this issue underscores the authorities’ commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of tourists visiting the island.