Where to eat this Easter in Bangkok (2024)

Are you egg-cited for Easter? After decorating your easter eggs and preparing your chocolate bunnies, it’s time to plan the main event: a fabulous Easter meal at one of Bangkok’s best restaurants. From brunch to lunch to dinner, restaurants across the city are offering Easter menus that will leave you feeling satisfied and delighted. Below, we’ve compiled the best places to eat for Easter in Bangkok in 2024.

10 Best places for Easter brunches, lunches, and dinners in Bangkok

The Peninsula

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: The Peninsula Bangkok

How much: 2,800 THB net per person

Throw on your Sunday best, gather ‘round the table, and be prepared to indulge in a delicious Easter feast at The Peninsula Bangkok. This brunch offers a variety of delectable dishes carefully crafted to delight your taste buds. And as you dine, you can take in the breathtaking panorama of the Chao Phraya River. The fun continues with interactive activities for the kids, including balloon making, face painting, magic shows, DIY Pizza, and an exciting Easter egg hunt on The Lawn. So be sure to bring the whole family for a day filled with fun and laughter.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

When: Available from March 1 to 31, 13.00 to 17.00

Where: The Lobby Lounge, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

How much: 1,288++ THB for two persons

We don’t need an excuse to have a fancy afternoon tea, but Easter provides a good reason to enjoy this elegant indulgence, especially when you know that Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is having a special Easter Afternoon Tea. They’ve prepared an array of savoury bites and sweet treats, including Easter chocolates that will make your taste buds dance. Pair these delicious treats with premium tea or freshly-brewed coffee for the ultimate luxurious experience, and let the flavours whisk you away from Bangkok’s tropical weather, transporting you to a vibrant spring meadow.

InterContinental Bangkok

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00 (Easter Brunch) / Friday to Sunday, March 15 to 31 from 14.30 to 17.40 (Easter Afternoon Tea)

Where: Espresso and the Balcony Lounge, InterContinental Bangkok

How much:

Easter Brunch: 3,200++ THB per person

Easter Afternoon Tea: 1,100++ THB per set for one person / 1,990++ THB per set for two persons

For a mix of traditional Thai and classic Easter dishes, head to Espresso at InterContinental Bangkok. Expect to savour delicious food like baked half-Canadian lobster “Tom Yum,” pan-fried foie gras, marinated roasted leg of lamb, wagyu prime rib, and seafood on ice. Don’t forget to end your meal with desserts like the black Easter rice pudding, Easter cake, and bunny cupcakes.

To enhance your brunching experience, you’ll be serenaded by a live music trio while enjoying your meal. Moreover, parents can relax knowing that their children will be entertained at the kids’ painting corner.

Alongside the delectable Easter Brunch, enjoy the Easter Afternoon Tea at Balcony Lounge featuring a range of savoury delights. Sink your teeth into devilled quail eggs topped with caviar, smoked chicken paired with truffle butter, and quiche brimming with Royal Project mushrooms. The afternoon tea also allows you to satisfy your sweet tooth with tempting treats like hot-cross buns, chocolate eggs, and scones slathered with strawberry jam and clotted cream. And be sure to grab Easter Chocolate Goodies and Cakes at Butter from 230 THB net per piece as well.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00 (Easter Sunday Jazzy Brunch) / Friday to Sunday, March 29 to 31 from 18.00 to 22.00 (Easter Dinner)

Where: The Living Room and Rossini’s, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

How much:

Easter Sunday Jazzy Brunch: 2,890++ THB per person / 1,734++ THB per child (6 to 12 years old)

Easter Dinner: 3,500++ THB per person (food only) / 4,900++ THB per person (full wine pairing)

The atmospheric live jazz music at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit’s The Living Room and Rossini’s makes a lovely back sound for a delicious Easter brunch with the whole family. Feast on a range of globally inspired delicacies, such as authentic Italian dishes, fresh seafood, roasted carved meats, desserts, and much more. Additionally, the egg-stravagant celebration also includes entertaining activities specially designed for kids.

After the sunset, hop back to Rossini’s for an exceptional dinner skilfully curated by Chef Giacomo.

The Sukhothai

When: Saturday, March 30 from 14.00 to 17.00 (Easter Chocolate Buffet) / Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00 (Easter Sunday Brunch)

Where: The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel

How much:

Easter Chocolate Buffet: 1,800++ THB per person

Easter Sunday Brunch: 3,900++ THB per person

Start your Easter celebrations by treating yourself to a delightful afternoon of all things chocolate in the sophisticated setting of The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Lobby Salon. On Sunday, head to Colonnade with your loved ones for a lavish seafood affair featuring succulent lobster, king crab, and fresh oysters. You’ll get to experience a culinary journey around the world, too, as The Sukhothai has prepared a variety of dishes from Japanese, Italian, Indian, Thai cuisines, and more. Then, end your brunch on a sweet note with the exquisite cheese parade and an irresistible selection of international and Thai desserts.

For the little ones, there’s a special Kid’s Corner filled with Easter-themed fun activities. They can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, face painting, an inflatable playground, and clown balloon artistry.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 14.30

Where: River Barge Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

How much: 1,499++ THB per person, including free-flow soft drinks, coffee, and tea (50% discount for children 6 to 11 years old)

What better way to spend your Easter Sunday than by savouring a variety of chilled seafood and two types of oysters? Plus, the spread at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok also includes a diverse selection of Western and Asian main courses, breakfast delights, appetizers, and fresh salads, as well as a live carving station featuring succulent herb-crusted roasted lamb leg.

Lastly, for those with a sweet tooth, there’s an opulent array of decadent desserts awaiting you. And to keep the little ones entertained, there will be an exciting Easter egg hunt led by the cheerful Chatrium hosts.

Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

When: Sunday, March 31 from 18.00 to 22.30

Where: Flavors, M Floor, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

How much: 1,880++ THB per person (kids under 5 years old eat for free)

Get your stomach ready for a culinary adventure this Easter in Bangkok at Flavors, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. Enjoy a wide range of delectable offerings, from the signature Thai seafood station to the enticing Japanese spread. Dive into a world of flavours with the fresh seafood station, Thai salad bar, Dim Sum delights, pasta creations, and tempting Indian dishes. Then, cap off your dining experience with a delightful Easter-themed dessert that will surely satisfy your sweet cravings. Kids aren’t left out, too. They’ll be able to unleash their inner artist and let their creativity run wild with engaging art activities.

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: Nourish, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok

How much: 1,400++ THB per adult / 700++ THB per child (6 to 12 years old)

Want to maximise your family time and eat as much good food as possible? Then Nourish at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is where you should go this Easter Sunday. With a wide selection of international and local dishes on their buffet, including fresh sashimi, hand-rolled sushi, live cooking stations of pasta and tom yum, Nitro ice cream, and more – you’re in for a treat. And if that’s not enough, Cooked A La Minute offers mouth-watering options like halibut phad cha and crispy German pork knuckle. To top it off, indulge in Easter delicacies such as sweet bunny bread and hot cross bun.

And don’t worry about your little ones. They’ll be kept entertained with egg-citing activities like an egg hunt and complimentary Chocolate Hour at 16.00. In addition, they can enjoy free access to the pool until 18.00.

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

How much: 3,826 THB net per adult / 1,913 THB net per child (under 12 years old)

The Dining Room at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok has long had an excellent culinary reputation, and it’s one of the best places to have a leisurely Easter brunch in the city. Their Easter Bunny Brunch provides an opportunity for you to enjoy a lavish spread of hot and cold dishes. Moreover, you can immerse yourself in the festive spirit with the spectacular Easter-themed dessert selection that will delight your taste buds. Adding to the festive vibe, Faii & The Trio Jazz Band will be providing live entertainment, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere for your Sunday.

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

When: Sunday, March 31 from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: Rain Tree Café, The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

How much: 2,888 THB per person (hildren under 12 years enjoy 50% saving or dress up in Easter costume to dine complimentary)

Dreaming of tender lamb stew and freshly baked Easter bread? Go book a seat at Rain Tree Café at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok’s Joyful Easter Brunch. This brunch buffet is filled with Easter-themed traditional roasts and lamb stew with vegetables, Easter bread, and Easter desserts. Plus, you can also feast on Wagyu beef, unlimited seafood including grilled river prawns and steamed sea crabs, Avruga caviar, seared foie gras, Peking duck, and dim sum from The Silk Road. The brunch also offers fun activities for kids like an Easter egg hunt with prizes, egg painting, and a family photo booth.

Easter is always a great excuse to gather the whole family for a delicious feast. So make sure to book ahead and secure your spot at one of these fantastic dining spots before they fill up!

