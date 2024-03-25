Elderly man arrested in Ayutthaya after fatal shooting of wife

Police captured a 72 year old man following a cross-province manhunt after he fatally shot his 75 year old wife, and fled to his hometown in Ayutthaya with the murder weapon in hand. The arrest occurred after meticulous investigative work pinpointed his hiding place.

The tragic incident unfolded on Saturday, March 23 when the suspect, Veera, in a fit of jealousy, believed that his wife, Monta, had poisoned him. A confrontation ensued, wherein he drew a revolver to intimidate her into confessing.

However, the situation escalated when Monta attempted to seize the gun, leading to a fatal shot. Following the incident, Veera escaped in a bronze Toyota Vigo pickup truck, eluding capture until recently.

Upon his arrest, police discovered a .38 calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, four .38 calibre bullets, two spent casings, and a black holster concealed within his vehicle. Veera was transported back to the Ban Chang Police Station in Rayong for further interrogation.

During questioning, he admitted to the shooting, claiming it was accidental during the struggle over the weapon. After committing the crime, he drove to Ayutthaya, where he was eventually apprehended.

Veera was subsequently taken to reenact the crime at the scene as part of his confession. He now faces charges for unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition in public without a valid reason or permit.

The suspect had reportedly always harboured suspicions that his wife might poison him, a paranoia that tragically culminated in her death. Meanwhile, Monta’s relatives are preparing to claim her body for funeral rites according to their traditions, reported KhaoSod.

