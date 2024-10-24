What to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 25 to 27)

Yay! The weekend is finally here again, and Bangkok is full of exciting activities, as always. The only challenge you’ll face is deciding where to go. But don’t worry, we’ve gathered the best ones for you. Here are the top things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 25 to 27).

With Halloween falling on Thursday next week, the city is also packed with Halloween parties this weekend. Be sure to check out our article on the best Halloween events in Bangkok for both adults and children.

Things to do in Bangkok this week (October 25 to 27)

Friday La Criée at Cagette

Date & time: Friday, October 25, from 9.00pm

Location: Cagette Canteen & Deli, 15 Yen Akat Road

This Friday at Cagette, the La Criée seafood tradition continues with Chef Cedric curating the freshest seasonal catch from the French market. You can enjoy a mouth-watering array of delicacies, from tender Atlantic oysters and succulent langoustines to classic dishes like sole meunière. Seasonal specials may also include wild sea bass or autumnal trout, all prepared tableside with French culinary flair. For those keen to secure their favourites, arriving early is advised, as aperitifs will be flowing before the evening’s selections are claimed.

Halloween Sausage Fest + Costume Contest

Date & time: Friday, October 25, from 7.00

Location: Fatty’s Bar and Diner, 598, 66 Thanon Asok, Din Daeng

If you want to spend the weekend with some spooky Halloween parties, then head over to Fatty’s Bar & Dinner. They are celebrating Halloween with their legendary Big Old Halloween Party and Sausage Fest this weekend. Festivities kick off with thrilling live performances from Aliens on Earth, The Magic Carpets, Matthew Fischer, John Lindsey, Su San, and Plague Pitts. You can also take part in a costume contest featuring prizes for the top three, plus a special “wild card” prize for a random participant. Alongside the music, enjoy classic games like Shot Routtle, The Skittle Game, and the Kevin Fogel Beer Memorial Chugging contest.

Mediterranean Wine Dinner at Scalini, Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Date & time: Friday, October 25, from 6.30 to 9.30

Location: Scalini, Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

Price: 3,019 THB net per person

How about wrapping up your busy week with a Mediterranean Wine Dinner at Scalini? This limited-seating four-course dinner, featuring wines from acclaimed vineyards, is the perfect opportunity to savour dishes like Galician octopus and sous vide lamb rump. Each dish will be paired with a thoughtfully selected wine, including the citrusy Roma D.O.C. Malvasia Puntinata 2021 and the bold Lazio Rosso I.G.P. Baccarossa. And to end your meal on a sweet note, you’ll get to enjoy a decadent dark chocolate fondant and a signature espresso martini.

Sound Therapy Session at Amari Bangkok

Date & time: Friday, October 25, from 6.00pm to 7.00pm

Location: Amari Bangkok, 847 Phetchaburi Road

Price: 599 THB net per person

Escape the week’s stresses with a soothing hour of sound therapy at Amari Bangkok this Friday. Expect a restorative experience all thanks to the the therapeutic power of sound that can calm the mind and restore inner balance.

Holistic Wellness by the River, workshops with global experts Laura and Davina Liisa

Date & time: Wednesday, October 23 / Saturday, October 26 / Thursday, October 29

Location: The River Condominium, 110 Charoen Nakhon Rd

Price:

4-hour Solo Workshop with Laura: 4,500 THB

Two Solo Workshops (8 hours total): 9,000 THB

4-hour Duo Workshop with Laura & Davina: 6,500 THB

The Davina Liisa Method Wellness Academy has launched a special series of workshops this October, featuring Laura, founder of Our Body Wise from Argentina. Although the first workshop, “Free Your Body and Move Forward,” was held on October 23, there are still two remaining sessions in this wellness series. On October 26, “Revitalize Your Body” will explore the connection between emotions and Chinese meridians, while the final session on October 29, “Rebalancing Your Body,” will be a collaborative workshop with Davina Liisa, the founder of The Davina Liisa Method Wellness Community Space & Academy, herself. Since it’s limited to 10 people, be sure to secure your spot.

Oktoberfest at amBar Rooftop Bar Bangkok

Date & time: Until Saturday, October 26, from 6.00pm to 12.00am

Location: amBar Rooftop Bar, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 15

Oktoberfest enthusiasts still have time to enjoy a taste of Bavaria in Bangkok, with amBar Rooftop hosting its final celebration this weekend. They provide everything that an Oktoberfest should have, from traditional German cuisine, including hearty homemade dishes, to imported German craft beers and local brews on tap. Moreover, the rooftop setting offers a lively atmosphere under the stars, perfect for enjoying good food, drinks, and festive music.

Flower Series: Raramm at Sound Pop Coffee

Date & time: Saturday, October 26, from 1.00pm

Location: Sound Pop Coffee, 4/35 Soi Sukhumvit 8

Price: Free entry

If you love photography, then this weekend is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the captivating world of RARAMM at his upcoming solo exhibition. Known for his practice-based research approach, RARAMM transforms flowers into dreamlike, surreal forms through creative techniques like multiple exposures, colour lighting, and intentional camera movement. His work explores the natural geometry of floral shapes that blur the lines between reality and imagination. While the exhibition runs until November 9, don’t miss out on the opening this Saturday.

Moxy: We’ve Got Brunch!

Date & time: Saturday, October 26, from 11.30am to 3.30pm

Location: Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong, Ratchadamri Road

Price: 999++ THB per person inclusive of a glass of sparkling wine

This Saturday, Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong launches a lively brunch event set to become a monthly favourite. The brunch offers a playful Café Chill Out dining experience. You can feast on a variety of bold dishes, from Moxy Bowls and Avocado Crostini to Smoked Australian Beef Brisket and Crab Pasta, with quirky takes on brunch classics like Bacon Sichuan Honey Glazed and New Born Soft-Shell Crab. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere are live sets from DJ Plearn Pleng and DJpurcussion.

Art Battle Bangkok at The Fig Lobby

Date & time: Saturday, October 26, from 7.00pm to 11.00pm

Location: The Fig Lobby Bangkok, 55 Rimthangrotfaisaipaknam Road

Price: 299 THB (advance) / 399 THB (at the door) / 99 THB (student)

Art Battle returns to Bangkok this Saturday, bringing live competitive painting to the city’s vibrant art scene. Twelve artists will face off in three timed rounds and create their best work in just 20 minutes, with the audience deciding the winner through a public vote.

Bar.Yard Invites DJ Jade

Date & time: Sunday, October 27, from 9.00pm

Location: Bar.Yard, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son

Close out your weekend in style with some dancing because DJ JADE will return to Bar.Yard at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Known for her eclectic mix of progressive house, funky beats, and deep underground sounds, JADE has played at renowned venues such as Kolour, Sing Sing Theatre, and Mojjo Rooftop.

