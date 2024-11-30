‘Wife for hire’: Inside Thailand’s shocking rental marriage trend

Thailand’s notorious “rental wife” trend is turning heads and sparking heated debates. Dubbed the “black pearl” phenomenon, this controversial practice is thriving in Pattaya’s red-light districts, offering foreign tourists a temporary taste of companionship for a fee.

The practice, often called “temporary marriage,” sees women from impoverished rural areas become companions to tourists, offering services ranging from casual companionship to acting as tour guides. Contracts last anywhere from a few days to several months, with fees varying based on the woman’s looks, age, and education—ranging from US$1,600 to an eye-watering US$116,000.

Lavert A. Emmanuel’s new book, Thai Taboo: The Rise of Wife Rental in Modern Society, dives into this shadowy world, describing how the practice, once hidden, has now become a significant income source for young people struggling to make ends meet.

“This isn’t just a transactional arrangement. Some women end up marrying their clients, while others maintain long-term paid relationships.”

Inspired by similar services in Japan and South Korea, Thailand’s rental wife trend caters to the loneliness that comes with urbanisation and demanding lifestyles. Tourists, drawn by Thailand’s reputation for hospitality, often initiate arrangements in bars, restaurants, or nightclubs, negotiating terms directly with the women.

Despite its prevalence, the practice operates in a legal grey area. While the Thai government acknowledges its existence, there are no laws regulating it. Critics argue that this lack of oversight leaves women vulnerable to exploitation.

Cultural factors also play a role. Thailand’s relatively liberal attitude towards relationships means these arrangements face less stigma than they might elsewhere. For some, the rental wife industry represents a way to bridge economic gaps, but for others, it’s a troubling reflection of societal inequality, reported News18.

In related news, a Thai woman survived an abduction by her ex-husband and his friend thanks to the help of motorists on a road in Bangkok. She later decided to withdraw the legal charges against them following a request from her ex-father-in-law.

