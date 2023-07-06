What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 7 – 9)

Photo Courtesy of Pira Story, Facebook

Immerse yourself in the vibrant city of Bangkok this weekend, where you can delve into the enchanting world of animation, experience exciting concerts of rising K-pop artists, appreciate the fusion of Thai and Japanese art, savour the flavours of international instant noodles, and enjoy breathtaking panoramic views. With a variety of captivating activities, there’s no shortage of entertainment and cultural experiences to be discovered in the bustling city.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 7 – 9)

The World of STUDIO GHIBLI’s Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023

Studio Ghibli fans are eagerly anticipating the grand exhibition “The World of STUDIO GHIBLI’s Animation Exhibition Bangkok 2023,” the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. It will showcase breathtaking scenes from beloved Ghibli films My Neighbour Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, and more. This exhibition offers a chance for fans to relive cherished memories and capture unforgettable moments. Furthermore, true Ghibli enthusiasts can delve into the behind-the-scenes stories of these films through a replica of Hayao Miyazaki’s workspace. Miyazaki, the founder and director of Studio Ghibli, has greatly contributed to the world of animated films.

Entrance fee: 590 – 1,290 baht

Date: July 1 – September 30

Time: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last admission at 21:30)

Location: 8th Floor, GMM Live House, Central World

Google Maps: centralwOrld

IVE THE FIRST FAN CONCERT IN BANGKOK

Counting down to IVE’s first solo fan concert in Thailand, “The Prom Queens: IVE THE FIRST FAN CONCERT IN BANGKOK,” the highly anticipated girl group has captured attention with their exceptional abilities and distinctive styles. An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo have quickly made an impact, winning music show championships within just 7 days of debut. Their chart-topping hits like “ELEVEN” and “After LIKE,” along with the well-received title track “I AM,” have solidified their global popularity.

Entrance fee: 2,800 – 6,300 baht

Date: July 8 – 9

Time: 16:00

Location: Thunder Dome, Muang Thong Thani

Google Maps: IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center

These four artists, Ravisat Teetawong (Ravist Wong), Prinyarat Sirisinsuk (Benzilla), Nattipon Charoenthuranin, and Chalatch Kanjanaratanakorn, draw inspiration from Japan’s pop culture and ‘Visual Culture.’ They spent six months experimenting and creating narrative-driven traditional-style artworks. Combining character design, traditional painting, and prints, their pieces depict Thai society with a touch of Japanese manga-style animation. Additionally, their photography reflects the connection between emotions, the mind, and external conditions.

Entrance fee: Free

Date: July 8 – 30

Time: 11:00 – 18:00

Location: 333 Gallery, Warehouse 30

Google Maps: Warehouse 30

Good Noodle

Good Noodle is a captivating realm of semi-prepared noodles where boredom never strikes, no matter how often you visit. They offer a diverse selection of instant noodles from various countries. Taiwanese noodles are known for their standout broth, while Chinese noodles come in different shapes. Korean noodles bring the heat, and Indian and Indonesian options are also available. The collection rotates, ensuring a new experience on each visit. Toppings range from classic to fascinating, like fish balls and smoked duck. With its ever-changing variety and unique toppings, Good Noodle is a place to indulge in the exciting world of international instant noodles.

Time: 11:00 – 21:00

Location: B Floor, Union Mall

Google Maps: Union Mall

MahaNakhon Skywalk

Experience the awe-inspiring “Mahanakhon Skywalk,” Thailand’s highest sky-viewing point. Enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view of Bangkok and witness the romantic sunset over the Chao Phraya River. Indulge in delectable cuisine that will satisfy your taste buds. This is a must-visit destination, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse yourself in breathtaking views and culinary delights.

Entrance fee: 250 – 880 baht

Time: 10.00 – 19.00 (Last admission at 18:30)

Location: 74th Floor, Mahanakhon Tower

Google maps: MahaNakhon

Finding more things to do in Bangkok this weekend? Visit Asiatique’s Disney100 Village as it is only open until the end of this month.