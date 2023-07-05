Asiatique’s Disney100 Village: Thailand’s mini-Disneyland

PHOTO: Disney100 Village @ Asiatique

If you haven’t heard, Asiatique The Riverfront Destination has collaborated with Disney on a THB200 million project to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary. This incredible pop-up event at Asiatique called “Disney100”, features multiple themed exhibition zones, photo spots, a merchandise hall, and catchy Disney tunes playing that you can sing along to whilst exploring. Missing the exhilaration of those cherished childhood visits to Disneyland parks? This mini-Disneyland will undoubtedly quench your nostalgia.

Asiatique’s Disney100 village is only open for a limited amount of time, from March 24 to July 31, 2023, so don’t miss out on this special event! Operating hours are from 10:00 AM to midnight daily.

Location: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

What is there to do?

1) Frozen Exhibition

Step into various scenes of the Frozen world, and journey along with your favourite Frozen characters through the Arendelle Castle, Snow Forest, Troll Valley, and Enchanted Forest. The exhibit features interactive, augmented reality technology, 3D life-sized statues of fan-favourite characters (Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and more), a trampoline, and a slide for the little ones.

Ticket Price:

Adults: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 719 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 879 Baht

Kids & Students: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 649 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 789 Baht

2) Enchanted Garden

Wander around the magical garden, surrounded by beautiful flora, mist, and life-sized displays of all 12 Disney princesses. This marks a perfect photo opportunity!

Ticket Price:

Adults: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 239 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 299 Baht

Kids & Students: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 219 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 269 Baht

3) Pixar Putt

Want a cute mini-golf place to practice your putting skills? Need a fun activity for a date? This is the perfect spot. Swing your way through 18 interactive putting zones inspired by Disney and Pixar movies such as Toy Story, Up, The Incredibles, Inside Out, and more.

Ticket Price:

Adults: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 769 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 929 Baht

Kids & Students: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 669 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 829 Baht

4) Marvel Universe

Dedicated to those Marvel fans out there, the exhibition features three themed zones: Marvel Comics, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel Games at the Marvel Universe. With the opportunity to take photos with your favourite Marvel characters, engage in immersive installations, and play exciting high-impact games, this is a Marvel experience not to be missed.

Ticket Price:

Adults: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 719 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 879 Baht

Kids & Students: Weekdays (Mon-Thurs) 649 Baht, Weekends (Fri-Sun) 789 Baht

5) Star Wars Experience

One of the free attractions in the Disney100 village, the area features huge models of the AT-M6 and TIE Fighter vehicles as seen in the Star Wars films. Additionally, there is a flight-simulator zone, where you can pilot your own Star Wars ship in exhilarating galactic battles.

6) Disney Merchandise Hall

Buy home merchandise from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars at the Disney Merchandise Hall. Don’t miss out on the special edition Disney100-themed items!

7) The Rails of Animation

Capture quirky and fun photos with your favourite Disney animated movies (from Winnie the Pooh, Zootopia, Pinnochio, Snow White, and many more) at these pop-up movie posters.

