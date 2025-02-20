What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

The 32nd season of Concert in the Park at Lumpini Park. Image via Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (modified)

February is slipping by fast! Last week, Bangkok was all about romance, with candlelit dinners, rooftop drinks, and all the Valentine’s fuss.

This weekend? Bangkok has a line up of fun things to do, as always. From late-night parties and smooth jazz to ice baths to shock your senses and art exhibitions to explore, here’s what’s worth your time.

8 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

Before we get to the list, just a quick reminder that The Script, Olivia Dean, and NCT 127 will be performing in Bangkok this weekend. For the full lineup, check out our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

The Legend Kazutoki Umezu Free Style Jazz Concert at Okinawa Restaurant Kinjo

Date & Time: Friday, February 21, from 8pm

Location: Livecube, upstairs of Okinawa Restaurant Kinjo, Phra Khanong Nuea, Bangkok

Price: 300 baht

Jazz lovers, head over to Okinawa Kinjo this Friday because the legend Kazutoki Umezu is bringing his wild, free-flowing sound to Bangkok. A saxophonist and clarinetist with a career that spans decades, he has played with icons like Tina Turner, B.B. King, and Ian Dury & The Blockheads.

From the New York loft scene in the 70s to leading bands across Japan and Europe, Umezu has built a reputation for pushing jazz into new territory.

Joining him is Yushi Ishihara, who will add even more firepower to the mix.

Art Battle Bangkok at The Fig Lobby

Date & Time: Saturday, February 22, from 7pm to 11pm

Location: The Fig Lobby, Rimthangrotfaisaipaknam Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Bangkok

Price: 99 baht (student) / 299 baht (advance) / 399 baht (at the door)

Bangkok’s art scene is about to get a serious adrenaline rush. Art Battle Bangkok is back, and you’ll get to see artists go head-to-head in a live painting competition, racing against the clock to create something incredible in just 20 minutes.

As the audience, you’ll move between easels, watching paint fly, ideas take shape, and talent push its limits. And when the round is up, you vote. The best move forward, one artist takes the crown, and every painting is up for grabs in a silent auction.

Solar Hell: Where the Sunrise Meets the Abyss at MORTY’s

Date & Time: Saturday, February 22, from 5pm

Location: MORTY’s, Bang Khen, Bangkok

Price: 550 baht (pre-sale) / 700 baht (at the door) / 990 baht (t-shirt bundle)

Thailand’s metal scene is about to get wrecked. SOLAR HELL, brought to you by Razor Riff, is going to bring a night of absolute carnage to Bangkok.

For the first time in Thailand, INFERNAL CHAOS will tear through the stage with their brand of melodic death metal, led by Jesse Liu (yes, that Jesse Liu from Chthonic).

Furthermore, TAZZMANIAN, LOWFAT, MELTGSNOW, COURTS OF HELL are all lined up to bring the kind of sonic destruction Bangkok’s heavy music fans live for.

If you’re into riffs that rip and screams that shake the walls, make sure to buy your tickets now.

FUMP with Marco Bailey at Fuchsia

Date & Time: Saturday, February 22, from 9pm

Location: Fuchsia, Decho Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok

Price: 750 baht (late tickets) / 900 baht (regular) – ticket include one drink

If you know techno, you know Marco Bailey. The Belgian powerhouse has been shaping the scene since the late ’80s, and now you can experience his ignature high-energy, no-nonsense beats to Bangkok for one night only. FUMP x Kenny & Light Session are hosting this exclusive set at Fuchsia Bangkok.

Don’t forget to secure your ticket before you go.

Cross Culture Weekend at The House on Sathorn

Date & Time: Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, from 8pm to 12am

Location: The House on Sathorn, W Bangkok, Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Hong Kong takes over Bangkok for one weekend only, and if you love bold flavours and top-tier cocktails, this Cross Culture Weekend at The House on Sathorn where you need to be.

From 6.30pm to 10pm, Chef Cheng Kam Sing of The Silk Road, The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, will be showcasing his Cantonese expertise at Paii, serving up dishes that speak for themselves. His Abalone and Fresh Fish Maw are the kind of classics you don’t mess with.

Then, from 8pm, Bar Sathorn is hosting some of Hong Kong’s finest mixologists behind some of Asia’s top bars. These include Jake Erder & Edgar Santillan (Honky Tonks Tavern, #67 Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024), Simone Rossi (Ratafia Rossi), Jen Queen (The Pontiac), and Beckaly Franks (Artifact Bar, Asia Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2023).

The 32nd season of Concert in the Park at Lumpini Park

Date & Time: Sunday, February 23, from 5.30pm

Location: Sala Bhirombhakdi, Lumpini Park, Bangkok

Price: Free

For over three decades, Concert in the Park has been the city’s go-to way to spend a Sunday evening, and this year’s 32nd season is just as spectacular.

Hosted by the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Boon Rawd Brewery, and B. Grimm, it’s a weekly dose of live music under the open sky, all completely free.

This weekend, conductor Vanich Potavanich will lead the way. Joining the stage are vocalists Kob Songsit and Beam Voranan, with Apichart Intravisit as the presenter.

As always, expect a mix of classical favourites, film scores, Broadway tunes, and Thai classics, all in a relaxed outdoor setting. There are no seats, just grass, so bring a mat or a picnic blanket.

The last concert will be held on March 2, so if you can’t make it this time, there’s still a chance to catch it before the season ends.

Expanded Pecel Lele: Catfish Converse at Apron Bar

Date & Time: Until Sunday, February 23, from 11am to 10pm

Location: Apron Bar, Samsen Road Phra Nakhon, Bangkok

This weekend, how about a little trip to Indonesia, East Java, to be exact, without leaving Bangkok? Expanded Pecel Lele: Catfish Converse is bringing a Pecel Lele stall to the city, turning it into a space for cultural exchange.

But what is Pecel Lele? It’s a traditional Indonesian dish of crispy fried catfish, spicy sambal, and rice. Humble in appearance but rich in meaning, it’s certainly delicious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Kolektif (@topkolektif)

Part of Bangkok Design Week 2025, the exhibition also highlights the design and ingenuity found in Pecel Lele stalls. You can see hnd-painted signs burst with bold illustrations and lettering, a reflection of Indonesia’s vibrant graphic design.

Plus, everyday objects, such as wooden benches made from scrap materials, bottle openers fashioned from nails and wood, show how local vendors make the most of what they have.

In addition, you can look forward to film screenings and DJ performances throughout the exhibition.

The MindBody Soul Fest 2025 by Serene Space at Vedanā Wellbeing Space & Venue

Date & Time: Sunday, February 23, from 11am to 9pm

Location: Vedana Wellbeing Event Space, Soi Phrom Phak, Bangkok

Price: Free entry for the market / workshop passes start from 600 baht

If your idea of a perfect Sunday involves good vibes, deep breaths, and maybe an ice bath to wake up your soul, The MindBody Soul Fest 2025 is where you need to be.

Expect over 14 transformative workshops covering everything from breathwork to sound healing, plus one-on-one healing stations where you can get reiki, tarot readings, or energy work done. The wellbeing market is packed with more than 30 vendors offering everything from plant-based treats to handcrafted wellness products.

Moreover, there’ll be live music, ecstatic dance, and tribal face and body painting. Fancy a cold shock to the system? The Ice Bath Experience, courtesy of Ice House Bangkok, is ready to jolt you into the present moment. And with lucky draw prizes up for grabs and a crowd of like-minded souls, you might just leave with more than a refreshed spirit.

Be sure to secure your ticket before you go.

A quick overview of 8 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

Jazz, art battle, ice bath, or Pecel Lele? No matter what you choose to do in Bangkok this weekend, be sure to have a lot of fun. Happy weekend!

For more events, see our list of the best things to do in Bangkok this February 2025.